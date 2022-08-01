Personify and the AMC Institute Launch the Business Exchange

Personify and the AMC Institute co-curate a virtual marketplace that delivers non-dues revenue and competitive advantage for members.

Personify, Inc. ("Personify"), the leader in technology solutions for associations, nonprofits and event organizers, and the AMC Institute (AMCI), the premier trade association for the association management company (AMC) industry, announced the launch of a next generation revenue platform called the Business Exchange. Now available exclusively to AMCI members, the collaboration represents a shared commitment to advancing the AMC industry through innovative technology tailored to meet the needs of AMC firms and their association clients.

The virtual marketplace, designed by AMCI and Personify, provides members a competitive advantage through trusted AMCI Leadership Circle and Strategic Partner exclusive product and service discounts. Partners will update and announce new offers quarterly on the Business Exchange.

"The Business Exchange is just one of many initiatives underway between AMCI and Personify. Together we are focused on strategically co-developing programs and technology tools," remarked Phil Dolan, Chief Growth Officer of Personify. "The Business Exchange is open for business, and this is just the beginning."

"By connecting members and partners through the Business Exchange, we are able to collectively strengthen and advance the AMC community and the clients AMCI members serve," said Mark Engle, AMCI Board Chair. "The Business Exchange is both a non-dues revenue stream for the association and a valuable resource for AMCs to find best-in-class products and services for their association clients at competitive pricing they would not be able to find on their own."

"Creating this space for members and partners will enhance value and drive member engagement. Member-only offers from partners will include discounts on technology, destinations and meeting venues, production equipment, employee benefits, insurance and more," added Tina Wehmeir, AMCI President & CEO, "AMCI's unique partnership alliance ensures we continue to develop best-in-class tools and resources that help the AMC community support the growth and missions of the association clients they serve."

AMC Institute members can explore the new Business Exchange and search available offers by visiting amcinstitute.org and logging into their membership account.

About Personify

Personify partners with associations, chambers of commerce, charities, event organizers, health and wellness facilities, educational institutions, and other purpose-driven organizations to help them manage and grow their communities. Personify's Community Experience Platform combined with their professional service offerings benefit organizations of any size and at any stage of growth. For more information, visit personifycorp.com.

About The AMC Institute

Located in Alexandria, Virginia, AMC Institute (AMCI) is the leading organization advancing professionalism and high-performance standards for the association management company industry globally. AMCI member companies manage over 1,800 associations full-time around the world, and nearly 900 on a project basis. To learn more about AMCI, visit amcinstitute.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/personify_and_the_amc_institute_launch_the_business_exchange/prweb18819089.htm