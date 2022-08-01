Sashi Wishart Joins NFI as Senior Vice President of Operations, Enhancing NFI's Scope and Capabilities

NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, recently welcomed Sashi Wishart to the company as Senior Vice President of Operations for their Integrated Logistics solution.

NFI, a leading supply chain solutions provider, recently welcomed Sashi Wishart to the company as Senior Vice President of Operations for their Integrated Logistics solution. With over 17 years of experience in the industry, Wishart's account management, business development, and global leadership experience will be welcome additions to the NFI brokerage leadership team as they continue their expansion and growth.

In her new role based in Chicago, IL, Wishart will be responsible for NFI's west coast operations and account management strategy and development. She will focus on the growth and continuous improvement of the branch operations and maturation of the account management focus—a key aspect of the value proposition of NFI's Brokerage business.

"NFI is thrilled to welcome Sashi to the team, and we look forward to expanding our integrated logistics solutions where we continue to be the people-led and technology-enabled team," said David Broering, President of Integrated Logistics Solutions for NFI. "Sashi will provide value to NFI and our shipper and carrier partners to enhance our capabilities to service our customers."

Before joining NFI, Wishart began her career with C.H. Robinson's TMC group, overseeing a portfolio of global clients focused on the managed transportation space. As her career progressed, she expanded her industry experience and knowledge into the SaaS and global supply chain with Transporeon, Transportation Insight, and Odyssey Logistics. Born and raised in Sri Lanka, Wishart's well-rounded experience and her background will strengthen NFI in its domestic and international services.

