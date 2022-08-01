Infinite Electronics Adds New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resource Officer

The electronic component supplier expands leadership team in response to company growth
IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 01, 2022
Infinite Electronics, a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized brands, today announced it has expanded its leadership team, adding David Collier as chief operating officer and Alexander Arrieta as chief human resource officer.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Dave and Alex to Infinite's executive team at such a busy and exciting time for our company," said Penny Cotner, Infinite Electronics president and CEO. "They each have an impressive background in their respective fields that positions them well to help lead our company toward the exponential growth we anticipate over the next several years."
Collier has more than 20 years of global operations experience, including global supply chain management, supply integration, demand planning, procurement and inventory management at multi-billion-dollar companies such as POOLCORP, Arrow Electronics, MSC Industrial Supply, Advance Auto Parts, Capgemini, ScottMadden and McMaster-Carr Supply Company. Collier has been a guest lecturer in graduate-level supply chain courses at Denver University's Daniels College of Business and is a member of Colorado State University's Supply Chain Advisory Board. He earned his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and his master's from Emory University.
With more than 20 years of human resources experience, Arrieta joins Infinite Electronics from Discovery Land Company, a leading developer and operator of luxury private residential communities, clubs and resorts, where he served as chief people officer and senior vice president of people. He served as chief people officer and senior vice president of human resources at United Pacific, S&P Global and Disney Consumer Products. He earned his bachelor's degree from California State University, Long Beach, and his juris doctor from Southwestern Law School.
About Infinite Electronics
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/infinite_electronics_adds_new_chief_operating_officer_and_chief_human_resource_officer/prweb18820407.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.