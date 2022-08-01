Turning Stone Resort Casino to Offer Affordable Housing, Sign-on Bonuses, Industry-Leading Pay to New Employees Relocating to Central New York

Upstate New York's hospitality and gaming leader announces innovative employment perks to attract new employees. Turning Stone's "New Home, New Career" Hiring Event with on-the-spot job offers to be held in Rochester on August 16th and Albany on August 23rd.

Brand-new affordable apartments, $1,000 sign-on bonuses, and new career opportunities with industry-leading hourly pay between $17 and $25 are among the current employee benefits with Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York.

As New Yorkers in Rochester, Albany and across the state struggle to find affordable housing, Turning Stone Resort Casino is launching the "New Home, New Career" campaign to recruit new employees to relocate to Central New York. Hiring managers from Turning Stone will be in Rochester on Tuesday, August 16th and Albany on Tuesday, August 23rd to find cooks, line cooks, chefs, table games dealers and a range of other hospitality positions to join the team. The hiring event represents the first time Turning Stone Resort Casino has recruited on-site in the Rochester and Albany areas. Qualified candidates will be given job offers on the spot.

Turning Stone's new recruitment campaign continues what has been a year of expansion and growth for the award-winning resort. Since January 2022, Turning Stone has added more than 400 new jobs.

As one of the most well-respected and awarded hospitality and gaming entities in New York State, Turning Stone provides new hires with paid on-the-job training from industry leaders as they move into their new roles. Cooks earn $17 to $20 per hour and table games dealers earn $20 to $25 per hour.

"We are delighted to grow our team to include new employees from Rochester, Albany and other parts of the region," said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO. "As we enter our 30th year, we continue to expand our offerings by adding new destination resorts, restaurants, and new amenities to deliver world-class experiences right here in the heart of Central New York."

While the new affordable employee housing is the highlight of Turning Stone's current hiring campaign, the resort also offers a generous benefits package that includes 401(k), healthcare, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Turning Stone's Employee Housing: The Villages at Stoney Creek:

The Villages at Stoney Creek is an employee apartment neighborhood located minutes from the resort. The brand-new modern apartment complex represents the region's first-ever employee community. The Villages at Stoney Creek features 50 apartment-style homes that are available to new hourly employees.

Each home includes in-unit laundry, parking, some utilities, and roundtrip shuttle service to Turning Stone.

Subsidized monthly rents:



$550 for a one-bedroom

$650 for a two-bedroom

$750 for a three-bedroom

Based on recent average rent data from Rent.com, qualified candidates hired from Rochester and Albany can save $8,400 to $9,000 a year on a one-bedroom apartment, plus the additional savings from zero commuting costs.

"The Villages at Stoney Creek is a great opportunity to put new employees in a position to launch new careers, while also building up some savings in the process," Halbritter said. "The Oneida Indian Nation believes in investing in employees' overall wellness and satisfaction. We want our people to love what they do at work and thrive in their personal lives, too."

Turning Stone's "New Home, New Career" Hiring Events

Rochester, NY Tuesday, August 16

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rochester Riverside Convention Center

123 E Main St

Rochester, NY 14604

*Parking will be validated

Albany, NY

Tuesday, August 23

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Albany Capital Center

55 Eagle St

Albany, NY 12207

*Parking will be validated

Open-house style informational hiring events featuring:

On-the-spot job offers

Inside look at The Villages of Stoney Creek

Fun and interactive experiences, including cooking demos and spinning the prize-wheel for fun giveaways

Candidates are not required to have experience; entry-level positions with on-the-job training are available.

Event registration is strongly recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Interested candidates can pre-register HERE.

About Turning Stone Resort Casino: A renowned, award-winning destination resort in Upstate New York, the Oneida Indian Nation's Turning Stone Resort Casino features world-class amenities including five hotels, two luxurious spas, five golf courses, more than 20 dining options, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, The Lounge with Caesars Sports, a state-of-the-art sports betting lounge, The Showroom, an intimate concert venue, a 5,000 seat arena, and several nightlife venues. Conveniently located 30 miles east of Syracuse at NYS Thruway exit 33, Turning Stone was named the #1 Best Gaming Resort in New York by Casino Player Magazine and the #1 Best Overall Dining in 2021. Turning Stone has also earned the prestigious Forbes Four Star Award for The Lodge, Wildflowers restaurant, TS Steakhouse, and Skʌ:nʌ́: Spa, and, for more than a decade, the AAA Four Diamond Award for The Lodge, The Tower Hotel, and Wildflowers restaurant.

For more information and reservations, call (315) 361-7711 or (800) 771-7711.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18817807.htm