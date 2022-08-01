July's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Sharon Stone, Amy Schumer & Greta Garbo

Sharon Stone, Amy Schumer & Greta Garbo made real estate news in July. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

July's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

"Sharon Stone's Historic San Francisco Home"

One of San Francisco's historic homes was once owned by Sharon Stone. With postcard views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Italianate-Victorian home is currently the city's most expensive home, listed at $39 million. Built in 1908 after the San Francisco Earthquake, it was the first home built in the upscale Sea Cliff neighborhood.

"Another Betty White Home Sells"

Just a few weeks after her longtime Carmel-by-the-Sea beach house sold for $3 million over the asking price, Betty White's other longtime home has sold over the asking price of $10.075 million. Betty and husband, Allen Ludden, bought the 3,029-square-foot, colonial-style home in 1968. Located in LA's Brentwood neighborhood, the home will likely be demolished.

"Kristen Wiig's Case Study House #10"

After World War II, ‘Art & Architecture' magazine commissioned a series of modern home designs from major architects, known as Case Study House 1 to 28, that could be replicated by an average American family. One of the homes, Case Study House #10, was just sold by Kristen Wiig for $3.9 million.

"Sofia Vergara's Beverly Hills Home"

After buying Barry Bonds' Beverly Park mansion, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are selling the Beverly Hills home they bought in 2014. Beverly Park is located in the most exclusive part of Beverly Hills, home to celebrities such as Denzell Washington and Justin Bieber. Sofia and Joe are asking $19.6 million.

"Ozzy & Sharon's Place For Sale"

The Hancock Park home where Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have lived for 25 years is for sale at $18 million. With over 11,500 square feet, six bedrooms and a movie theater, the home was built in 1929 in one of LA's most historic neighborhoods. The Osbournes are moving back to the United Kingdom.

"Rush Limbaugh's Palm Beach Palace"

According to the ‘Wall Street Journal,' Rush Limbaugh's Palm Beach mansion is quietly on the market at somewhere between $150 and $175 million. The almost 24,000-square-foot home on 2.6 acres has 250 feet of Atlantic beach and is just a mile from the studio where Rush did his popular radio show. Rush died in 2021.

"Greta Garbo's Manhattan Apartment For Sale"

One of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1930s, Greta Garbo's New York apartment is for sale at $7.25 million. According to the listing agents, some of the home's features such as the bedroom's pink silk wallpaper and an area rug she designed are still left from Garbo's span, which ended with her death in 1990. The two-bedroom apartment has big views of the East River.

"Amy Schumer Buys Cher's ‘Moonstruck' Home"

After listing her own New York apartment, Amy Schumar is in contract to buy the Brooklyn townhome that was used as Cher's extended-Italian-family home in the movie, ‘Moonstruck.' The 1829-built home was most recently listed at $11 million.

"Rock On! Rock Buys House For Mother"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of America's highest paid actors and well known as one of America's nicest celebrities too. He just bought his mom a house. And it's not the first one he bought for her.

"Paul Simon's Connecticut Home Finally Sells"

Paul Simon and wife, Edie Brickell, have sold their New Cannan, Connecticut home, but it wasn't easy. Paul and Edie first put the 8,811-square-foot home on the market in 2019 at $13.9 million. One of the area's most interesting homes with over 31 acres of park-like grounds, the home finally sold for $10.8 million.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/julys_top_10_celebrity_real_estate_news_sharon_stone_amy_schumer_greta_garbo/prweb18818392.htm