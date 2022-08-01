smarTours Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for Splendors of Egypt Tour

smarTours' Rave Traveler Reviews Land it a Place Among Travelers' Favorite

Today, smarTours, a leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations around the world, announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers' Choice award winner for the multi-day tour category for its Splendors of Egypt tour. The award celebrates businesses that have received outstanding reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, smarTours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to its tour participants.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Tripadvisor for our Egypt group tour," says Kendra Guild, VP of Tour Product & Development at smarTours. "Being recognized by travelers themselves is the highest honor for our team. We love sharing the joy of travel with our tour participants as we help them experience their travel bucket list."

"Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Winners," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. "The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers' Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I'm impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."

To find out more about smarTours award-winning Splendors of Eqypt tour and its many other tour offerings please visit: https://smartours.com

About smarTours:

smarTours is a leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations worldwide. The company currently offers more than 50 guided tours. All smarTours trips include international airfare, first-class accommodations, knowledgeable English-speaking local guides, in-depth excursions and sightseeing, and many meals. More than 250,000 bucket list trips have been taken since the founding of the company in 1996.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, helps hundreds of millions of people each month become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18820341.htm