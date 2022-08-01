Datehini Now Offered In 7.75 Ounce Jars, Delivering a New Pantry Staple

Sepoli Organics,' Datehini, blends medjool dates and sesame tahini to create Mediterranean-influenced spreads with multiple nutritious recipe applications.

Made by Sepoli Organics, Datehini, a versatile, nutritious spread made of 100% certified organic dates and sesame tahini, is now available in 7.75-ounze jars, making it an ideal pantry staple for those seeking simple ways to incorporate tasty alternatives to nut butters, sugary spreads and other sugar-based sweeteners into their diets.

Named a Good Housekeeping 2022 Healthy Snack Awards winner, Datehini is made from organic and sustainably sourced medjool dates farmed in Coachella Valley, Calif., and sesame tahini with the sesame seeds ethically sourced from Ethiopia. The dates are roasted and pureed to develop sweet molasses, while the sesame seeds are hulled, toasted, and ground to exact consistency for a perfect creamy texture. The ingredients are then blended with the exact ratio of dates and tahini that balances the texture and taste to create a delicious sweet and savory spread. The vanilla and cinnamon flavors add organic spices to the recipe.

The new 7.75-ounce jars are sold at the suggested retail price of $9.90. Datehini is ideal as a spread on breakfast items and breads, as a topping on sandwiches, a condiment on charcuterie boards, a drizzle for meats and vegetables, a natural sweetener for sauces, marinades, dressings, and smoothies, and as an ingredient in baked goods.

Mother, endurance athlete, and hospitality professional turned food entrepreneur, founder Sezin Kutlu was inspired to launch Sepoli while riding her bike through the lush vineyards of Napa Valley and recalling the grape molasses she enjoyed as a child growing up in Turkey. Datehini was then formulated as a solution to her personal athletic training goals, and as a way to introduce her young daughter to tasty, yet nutritious options to chocolate and other sugary spreads and snacks.

"I'm committed to making it easy for anyone to add old world nourishment into their diets," says Kutlu. "Dates and tahini have many nutritional benefits and I'm excited to bring this distinguished flavor combination that I enjoyed every day growing up in the Mediterranean to pantries across the United States. "

Each serving of Datehini is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B6, vitamin, E, iron, potassium, magnesium, zinc, calcium and other antioxidants. Datehini has substantially less calories and fat than peanut butter, and zero sodium. The tasty spread is also gluten free, dairy free, nut free and vegan friendly, as well as ideal for Mediterranean, Paleo and Whole30 diets.

A woman-owned company, Sepoli Organics launched in 2021 and is headquartered in Napa, Calif. Datehini can be purchased at Amazon.com, Sepoli.com and at specialty and gourmet grocery stores across the U.S.; visit http://www.sepoli.com for store locations.

