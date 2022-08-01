3 Legged Thing Reveal New "Darkness" Universal and Dedicated Camera L-brackets

The award-winning tripod maker releases a new colourway for their best-selling L-bracket models.

Building on the continued success of both their dedicated and universal L-brackets, 3 Legged Thing has announced "Darkness" - a beautifully anodised limited edition matte black colourway for their QR11 2.0, Zelda, Roxie, and Gracy L-brackets.

The new stealthy colourway is a limited run alongside 3LT's signature L-bracket colours - Copper, and Metallic Slate Grey, and gives customers an additional choice when adding an L-bracket to their key photographic setup.

"We're excited to offer this limited colourway to our customers," said Stuart Boston, Chief Operations Officer, 3 Legged Thing. "We get requests from customers who require matte black products for their specific workflow, including studio and behind-the-scenes work, and wildlife photographers working in hides, so we're happy to offer them Darkness - a beautiful matte black option."

L-brackets enable a quick change from landscape to portrait orientation and vice versa, when using a tripod. They help maintain a level horizon and keep the camera on the same focal plane, while keeping the weight of the camera above the centre of the tripod - the most stable position.

3 Legged Thing's QR11 2.0 universal L-bracket is compatible with a wide range of different cameras from a variety of different manufacturers. It features cut-outs in the base for better access to rear camera screens, and dual 1/4"-20 screw threads in the vertical aspect for attachment of accessories. The vertical can also be reversed to switch the position of the threads, and give improved access to the side ports. The base of the QR11 2.0 also features a dual ¼"-20 and 3/8"-16 screw thread for attachment of accessories when in portrait orientation. QR11 2.0 is available in two sizes - QR11-L2.0 for standard mirrorless and DSLR cameras, and QR11-FB2.0 for full-body and gripped cameras.

Zelda, designed in cooperation with Nikon, perfectly fits the contours of the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II and Z7 II cameras, and is a dedicated L-bracket for those cameras giving full access to side ports, battery door, and memory card slots. Zelda is compatible with the FTZ or FTZ II lens adapter fitted, and can also accommodate the WR-R10 wireless adapter.

3 Legged Thing designed Roxie to perfectly fit both the Canon EOS R5 and R6 cameras, and now also fits the new EOS R5 C cine camera. The L-bracket features a cut-out in the vertical aspect to enable use of the rear screen in a tilted position, and gives users full access to all the side ports, battery door, and memory card slots. The base also includes an adjustable locator pin to ensure a secure fit on to the camera.

3LT designed the Gracy L-bracket for GFX 100S and 50S II in cooperation with Fujifilm, who gave 3LT access to both camera bodies to ensure a perfect fit. Gracy features a dual ¼"-20 and 3/8"-16 thread in the vertical aspect for attachment of accessories. The base can be extended to accommodate cables when used in portrait orientation and comes with a cable management tool for use when the base is in the extended position. Gracy's base also features cut-outs for ease of use of the rear tilt screen, and a notch for clearer audio of in-camera video playback.

QR11 2.0, Gracy, Roxie, and Zelda L-brackets in the limited-edition Darkness colourway are available online at 3leggedthing.com and from all good camera stores starting today with the following suggested retail prices:

QR11-L2.0 £49.99 / US $ 59.99 / €49.99

QR11-FB2.0 £59.99 / US $ 69.99 / €58.33

Gracy £99.99 / US $ 119.99 / €99.99

Roxie £89.99 / US $ 99.99 / €83.33

Zelda £89.99 / US $ 99.99 / €83.33

3LT will announce more "Darkness" products later in 2022 and beyond.

