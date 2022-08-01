Baierl Toyota in Mars, Pennsylvania, Adds the 2022 Toyota Tundra to Its Inventory

Customers in the Mars, Pennsylvania area, looking to purchase a pick-up truck should check out the 2022 Toyota Tundra at Baierl Toyota in Mars, Pennsylvania.
MARS, Pa. (PRWEB) August 01, 2022
Baierl Toyota in Mars, Pennsylvania, recently included the 2022 Toyota Tundra to its inventory and the model is available at a starting MSRP of $35,950. The seven trim levels of the 2022 Tundra include the SR, the SR5, the Limited, the Platinum, the 1794 Edition, the TRD Pro, and the Capstone.
Available in two engine options: i-FORCE 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 engine with 348 hp and 405 lb.-ft. of torque for the base trims and the i-FORCE MAX 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid with 437 hp and 583 lb.-ft. of torque for the higher-end trims, the 2022 Toyota Tundra has a stop and start engine system and a conventional 12V starter.
Customers in the Mars, Pennsylvania area, can schedule a test drive of the 2022 Toyota Tundra at Baierl Toyota by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.baierltoyota.com.
Prospective buyers can also choose to visit the dealership located at 19045 Perry Hwy in Mars, Pennsylvania, or contact the sales representative at 724-655-4309.
Feel free to reach out to the dealership for further assistance.
