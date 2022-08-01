Edge Direct, a Moore company, receives four 2022 MAXI Awards

Awards align with Edge Direct's commitment to fundraising excellence and innovation

Edge Direct, a Moore company, has received four MAXI Awards from the Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW).

Edge Direct projects awarded include:



Commemorative Air Force "Keep 'Em Flying" Print Appeal — Gold in Nonprofit Renewal Direct Mail category.

The National World War II Museum Flag of Honor Campaign — Silver in Nonprofit Renewal Direct Mail category.

Society of the Little Flower Emergency Appeal — Bronze in Nonprofit Renewal Direct Mail category.

Shriners Children's Give the Gift of Love Holiday and EOY Campaign — Bronze in Nonprofit Special Appeal Multichannel category.

"We greatly appreciate DMAW for recognizing the innovation and impact of our work," said Ryan Katz, president of Edge Direct. "Our primary goal is to create powerful fundraising campaigns that maximize results in support of our clients' very important missions."

DMAW's MAXI Awards recognize and showcase the DMV's finest professionals, agencies, tactics and campaigns. Edge Direct is among the winners honored at the 2022 MAXI Awards on Wednesday, July 27, at the Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we produce for our clients," said Kathy Calta, chief executive officer of Edge Direct. "A special thank you and congratulations to our extremely dedicated and caring account teams who deliver exceptional insights, proactive service and integrated marketing solutions."

A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.

About Edge Direct

Edge Direct is a full-service fundraising agency that crafts and executes omnichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service, and integrated marketing solutions.

About Moore

Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,700 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.

