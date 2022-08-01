New York-Based Orthopedic Surgeon Jonathan Glashow Recognized by Skip Bayless as a Top Sports Orthopedic Surgeon

American sports columnist, commentator and television persona, John Edward "Skip" Bayless II, shared his admiration of Dr. Jonathan Glashow's ACL surgery success on the popular social media platform Twitter.

Skip Bayless is well-known for his work as a sports commentator and has recently celebrated Dr. Jonathan Glashow's pioneering achievement in ACL surgery on his Twitter account. As a renowned sports media personality, Skip Вауlеѕѕ is well aware that anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are on the rise at all levels of sport, including elite athletics, and the first surgery using BEAR® Implant technology commercially is a game changer for professional athletes. ACL injury can have implications on an athlete's sports longevity and other long-term consequences. Miach Orthopaedics' BEAR® (Bridge Enhanced ACL Restoration) procedure is a new, less-invasive medical advancement, enabling the body to heal its own torn ACL. The very first commercial surgical case was performed in the U.S. by Jonathan L. Glashow, M.D. Unlike reconstruction, which is the current standard of care, Dr. Glashow was able to utilize the BEAR® Implant, which does not require a second surgical wound site to remove a healthy tendon from another part of the leg or use a donor's tendon. The implant acts as a bridge between the two ends of the torn ACL. The surgeon injects a small amount of the patient's own blood into the implant, inserting it between the torn ends of the ACL in a minimally invasive procedure. The combination of the BEAR® Implant and the patient's blood enables the body to heal the torn ends of the ACL back together and maintain its original attachments to the femur and tibia. As the ACL heals, the implant is absorbed by the body, within approximately eight weeks.

Link to comment:

https://twitter.com/realskipbayless/status/1469121439294898178?lang=en

"I truly appreciate Skip Bayless sharing this exciting breakthrough that expands indications for ACL treatment. This groundbreaking technology offers the advantages of restoring the ACL instead of reconstructing it, with a much shorter recovery period," said Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow.

More about Dr. Jonathan Glashow:

Dr. Jonathan Glashow is a renowned ACL expert who professional and amateur athletes trust in treating orthopedic shoulder and knee injuries. Dr. Glashow is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and co-chief of sports medicine orthopedics at New York's Mount Sinai Medical Center and has been in private practice for over 29 years. He is also the team physician for the NJ Devils and Philadelphia 76ers professional sports teams. To find out more information about Dr. Jonathan Glashow or to schedule an appointment at his orthopedic practice located in NYC at 737 Park Avenue, Suite #1A, please call (212)794-5096 or visit http://www.orthopedicsurgeonnyc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_york_based_orthopedic_surgeon_jonathan_glashow_recognized_by_skip_bayless_as_a_top_sports_orthopedic_surgeon/prweb18820342.htm