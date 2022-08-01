Austin Hagen joins Proteus Discovery Group as VP of Operations

eDiscovery veteran joins leadership team, to lead client services strategy and delivery.

Austin Hagen has joined Proteus Discovery Group as Vice President of Operations. His 15 years of experience at eDiscovery service providers includes project management, training, and consulting.

Hagen assumes leadership of the client services team, overseeing the strategy and execution of forensic collections, eDiscovery services and partnerships with RelativityOne and Reveal, and managed document review.

"Our revenue has more than tripled over the past two years," said Ray Biederman, Co-Founder and CEO. "We set out to find a leader whose knowledge and experience would upskill and expand our existing team, so they can continue offering the concierge-like service that got us to this point; Austin brings everything we needed to the table."

"I'm excited to join a tight-knit, high-performing team," said Hagen. "There's a solid foundation here, and we'll add some new elements to the high-touch service Proteus clients have come to expect."

Hagen can be reached at austin.hagen@proteusdiscovery.com

