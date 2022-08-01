Zomentum Named a ChannelPro Readers' Choice Award Winner

ChannelPro Readers Recognize Zomentum Grow Sales Acceleration Application as Best Sales Automation Vendor

Zomentum creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform built for the Partner Ecosystem, announced today that its sales acceleration application Zomentum Grow is a 2022 ChannelPro Readers' Choice Bronze Award winner for Best Sales/Marketing/Marketing Automation vendor.

The Zomentum Grow application allows users to assess customer needs, discover innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, design quotes and proposals, convert opportunities to revenue, automate tedious sales tasks, analyze sales pipelines and expand accounts with quarterly business reviews (QBRs) and upsells.

"Zomentum Grow reduces the complexity of the sales process by consolidating numerous tools into one platform that mimics the way tech partners sell and helps them grow revenue more quickly," said Zomentum CEO Shruti Ghatge. "We're honored that ChannelPro readers recognize the performance and ease of the Zomentum Grow platform and its unique value proposition."

Readers of ChannelPro magazine and the ChannelPro network cast their votes via the publication's website for the vendors, distributors and professional organizations with the most SMB- and partner-friendly solutions, services or programs in the channel today. For each category, readers were asked to select the option that best satisfies the unique business requirements, work styles and budgets of their SMB clients and those that best serve their own organizations.

The survey, which ran from March 18 to May 20, 2022, drew participation from more than 500 channel value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), integrators, system builders and IT consultants. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners are named in each category.

"ChannelPro readers are very discerning, and their recognition of the brands they rely on and trust to run their businesses and keep their customers safe speaks volumes about the quality of the vendor and solutions award winners," says Michael Siggins, President and Publisher of The ChannelPro Network. "In managed services, cloud computing, security, storage, and more, the Readers' Choice results serve as a beacon for the channel and MSP partners."

For a complete listing of the ChannelPro Readers' Choice Awards, visit http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

About the ChannelPro Network

The ChannelPro Network provides targeted business and technology information for the IT channel. Via ChannelPro-SMB magazine, live and online events, and our online properties, The ChannelPro Network delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to an IT solution provider's business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like The ChannelPro Network. More information is available at http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

About Zomentum

Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end Revenue Platform enables both partners and SaaS vendors to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Empowering a thriving Partner Ecosystem, the platform fuels technology sales revenue of $800 million a year and counting across America, Europe and Australia. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures.

