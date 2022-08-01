Focal Point is accepted into the Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

Anders Lillevik, CEO and Founder of Focal Point, provider of an end-to-end enterprise procurement management platform, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Anders Lillevik was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Anders Lillevik into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Anders has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Anders will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Anders will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"Being a part of the prestigious Forbes Business Council is an honor and an opportunity for me to share my insights and deep experience into the many facets affecting today's procurement activities," said Lillevik. "I am grateful to learn from other executives who are searching for innovative ways to scale their businesses amidst an ever-changing economic and supply chain landscape."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Focal Point

Focal Point empowers enterprise Chief Procurement Officers to fully modernize and optimize their operations. With Focal Point's end-to-end procurement management platform, procurement teams can maximize the value of every dollar spent, ensure the safety and security of all transactions, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with legacy procurement infrastructure, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. Global brands manage their procurement with Focal Point. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ or email info@getfocalpoint.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/focal_point_is_accepted_into_the_forbes_business_council/prweb18818165.htm