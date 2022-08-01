Fear Free, LLC welcomes Meg Nowik as Chief Marketing Officer

As Fear Free's new CMO, Meg brings over a decade of experience as a marketing and communications leader, specializing in the animal health space.

Fear Free, LLC announced today that Meg Nowik has joined the team as Chief Marketing Officer, a newly established position for the organization.

Meg brings over a decade of experience as a marketing and communications leader, specializing in the animal health space. She has a proven track record of identifying and developing scalable marketing growth strategies through data analysis, process development, and relationship building. Prior to joining Fear Free, Meg worked as the Director of Hospital Marketing at United Veterinary Care, supporting more than 100 unique veterinary hospital brands.

"We are thrilled to have Meg on board as our Chief Marketing Officer," Fear Free CEO Ruth Garcia said. "Meg brings a wealth of industry and marketing experience and passion to our organization, and we look forward to tapping into those to further improve our ability to connect and engage with professionals and pet owners and to better support our communities."

In her new role, Meg will work closely with Ruth and the Fear Free team to develop brand growth and expansion strategies, identify opportunities to foster member support and success, and establish Fear Free Certified Practices and Professionals as the highest standard of care for pets.

"I am so honored and excited to join the Fear Free team," Meg said. "Throughout my career in the animal health industry, I have been so impressed by the impactful work Fear Free has done to support animal care professionals and improve the lives of so many pets. I look forward to working alongside this incredible team to continue to bring our mission to life."

Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online education to more than 236,000 veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare employees and volunteers, and pet owners. By closely listening to the needs of the profession and those of the new generation of pet owners, Fear Free has become one of the single most transformative initiatives in the history of pet care, providing unparalleled education on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets and improving the experience of every human and pet involved.

ABOUT FEAR FREE

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

