Wood Street, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years of Providing High-Quality Web Design & Development Services

Huge Milestone for Frederick-Based Tech Firm
FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) August 01, 2022
Wood Street, Inc., founded in Frederick, MD, proudly celebrates its 20th Anniversary of providing high-quality web design, graphic design, and web development services. The company's name was inspired by a street where business partners Jason Giuliano, Jamie Stup and Derek Jubach attended college in Maryland. Today, Wood Street, Inc. continues to thrive under their leadership.
"We are very excited to mark the 20th anniversary of Wood Street and reach this milestone", commented Jason Giuliano, President of Wood Street. "We have been able to continue this success through at least 3 recessions – and, of course, the pandemic – thanks in large part to our high client retention rate and the quality of work we produce. We cannot thank our clients enough for our continued success and we are very humbled and honored to have such a dedicated and talented team surrounding us."
From its inception in 2002, Wood Street has been providing its clients with award-winning web design and custom development solutions. They have worked with over 600 local and nationwide clients during the span of their 20 years in business. Over this time, Wood Street's team members have built a reputation for consistently dedicating themselves to outstanding web design and development, as well as quality customer service.
They would like to thank their amazing clients, incredible team and industry partners as none of this would be possible without each and every one of you!
For more information about Wood Street, visit their company profile, check out their portfolio, or give them a call.
About Wood Street
Wood Street is an award-winning web design and development firm offering services that range from web design and application development to branding and internet marketing solutions. Serving clients from across Maryland, Northern Virginia, D.C., nationwide and globally, Wood Street provides high-end design and development solutions that help businesses stand out and succeed. http://www.woodst.com.
