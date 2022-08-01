Risk Innovations Rebrands to Jencap Insurance Services Inc.

Risk Innovations, a national wholesaler specializing in Workers' Compensation, announces a new name and brand identity. Acquired by Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) in 2018, Risk Innovations will now operate as part of Jencap Insurance Services Inc. (JCIS), a principal division of Jencap.

Risk Innovations, a national wholesaler that specializes in Workers' Compensation, announces a new name and brand identity. Acquired by Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) in 2018, Risk Innovations will now operate as part of Jencap Insurance Services Inc. (JCIS), a principal division of Jencap.

"On the heels of celebrating 20 years as a specialty Workers' Compensation wholesaler, Risk Innovations looks forward to the next chapter in the evolution of our company," comments Bruce Peddle, Founder and President of Risk Innovations. "We get the unique opportunity to not only lend our industry-leading expertise to Jencap's robust platform, but also provide our agency partners with expanded insurance solutions for their clients' unique needs."

"Risk Innovations is a true Workers' Compensation powerhouse," states Mark Maher, President of Jencap. "Their niche expertise, broad market access to monoline Workers' Comp carriers, and trusted carrier relationships position them as industry leaders in their space. Merging the power of the Jencap platform with Risk Innovations will further amplify our ability to serve our agency partners and provide superior risk solutions."

About Risk Innovations

Founded in 2002, Risk Innovations is a national wholesaler for independent insurance agencies. We provide customized insurance solutions, specialized expertise, and unmatched market access in Workers' Compensation. Risk Innovations has an expansive national footprint with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Phoenix. Our underwriters have in-depth marketplace knowledge in every territory nationwide.

About Jencap Group, LLC

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 15,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit JencapGroup.com.

