Caring Transitions Benefiting Nationally From Appearance on Dr. Phil Show

Relocation, estate sale, and liquidation company helping Texas couple with decluttering services

Caring Transitions, the leader in senior relocation services, is experiencing exciting perks from its recent appearance on the popular Dr. Phil Show. The show featured the Georgetown, Texas, franchise during a May episode.

Caring Transitions of Georgetown is using its decluttering expertise to help Bob and Lori, a Texas couple that feels "buried by clutter." The Caring Transitions team began working with the couple in April to dig out from under years of belongings. The Dr. Phil episode detailed the complicated job and how the organization experts would help the couple downsize.

"Ever since we appeared on that show, the phone has been ringing nonstop with people wanting our services," said Jason Norris, Caring Transitions Franchise Co-Owner. "I've heard from other franchise owners across the country, and they are experiencing the same effect. So many people need the kinds of services Caring Transitions offers, and this was a great platform to show what we can do and how we can help."

The Caring Transitions team took on this altruistic project to help the couple which struggles with emotional attachment to items in their home. The team is using its tested techniques to encourage Bob and Lori to free themselves from clutter, which will allow them to follow their dream of living in a motorhome and traveling the country.

"We love getting the chance to help people like Bob and Lori with what can be an extremely emotional process," said Jim Boydston, Caring Transitions Franchise Co-Owner. "That's why we have the word caring in our title. We know how tough it can be to part ways with things we've had for years, and we have a lot of experience helping families understand it's okay to let go."

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a person's transition with compassion. They perform decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique or everyday treasures that many cherish.

Caring Transitions currently has more than 250 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To watch the Dr. Phil segment featuring Caring Transitions, click here.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitions.com/.

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 250 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

