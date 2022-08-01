Born-again Believer and Pastor of 13 Years Writes New Collection about the Book of Sermons

Author Apostle Ebony L. Underwood shares her new book for readers to grow their faith by applying God's words to their everyday lives

Author Apostle Ebony L. Underwood introduces her new book, "Living Life's Journey through what is Written: The Book of Sermons," which she was inspired by the Holy Spirit.

Based on 26 years of what she describes as "being saved from destruction" and preaching the gospel, Underwood shares her preaching and sermons through a collection of chapters throughout her book. She hopes to encourage readers, who seek to grow in their faith through her and God's words.

"My goal is to remind my readers to focus on God, not the occurrences happening in the world around us," Underwood said.

The book focuses on helping people acknowledge God's words and applying them to their lives. Each chapter offers a selection of lessons, to provide comfort and support for everyday life. Underwood believes that there is nothing so challenging that God himself cannot help her readers as God will always provide joy and peace to their lives through good times and inconvenient times.

"As an apostle, preacher, teacher, and author, I focused on living life's journey by what is written," Underwood said. "I have had many trials and tribulations but, through them, I learned to put my full trust in Jesus, and He has never failed me."

"Living Life's Journey through what is Written: The Book of Sermons"

By Ebony L. Underwood

ISBN: 9781665557818 (softcover); 1665557796 (hardcover); 9781665557801 (electronic)

Available at Author House, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Apostle Ebony L. Underwood serves as a Senior Pastor of Healing and Deliverance Temple of God in Christ Jesus. As a devout born-again believer for over 26 years and pastor for 13 years, Underwood's purpose is to build leaders and teach them how to lead effectively in the Kingdom of God. She resides in Sayreville, N.J, with her husband, Pastor Mark, and has one daughter, Lashonda, and son-in-law, Terence, and two granddaughters, Desiree and Laila. http://www.apostleeunderwood.com.

