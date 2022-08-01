Payments Software Pioneer Regpack Partners with NYLA Talent on Innovative Automated Billing Solution

Regpack's payments platform delivers immediate and measurable ROI by easily and rapidly automating billing and other critical business processes

Regpack, a software leader that enables quick and simple automation of billing and other business processes, is pleased to announce its partnership with NYLA Talent, a network of more than 100 agents, casting directors, managers and record labels that brings excellent talent and unmatched opportunity together, worldwide.

"NYLA Talent's incredible success in attracting new students to its acting classes has, by necessity, accelerated its progress toward digital transformation, with billing being the perfect starting point," said Asaf Darash, CEO of Regpack. "We are thrilled that NYLA chose Regpack as their payments partner out of a very competitive field, and we look forward to supporting them as they discover the vast potential within our system to transform their business."

Regpack offers NYLA Talent a registration and billing platform with a simple database scalable for growth, along with email templates, reporting and other unique features. NYLA was initially hesitant about automation as it started its digital transformation journey due to the intricate nature of its business processes. The organization offered 18 classes with three different levels, a certain capacity per class to meet, and other variables that made the process seem too complex to automate. However, after discovering Regpack's capabilities, which are unmatched in the market, NYLA came to appreciate how simple functions such as presetting dates and age groups could allow them to tailor the system to meet their needs, and also to improve the enrollment experience of their own customers.

Graduating from homegrown systems based on Excel to automated payment processing with Regpack gives users the power to automatically offer customizable payment forms, ACH and credit card processing, recurring billing options, and more. As a result, such platforms are yielding a 25% reduction in client churn and a 30% increase in cash flows.

"NYLA came to Regpack with the intention of simplifying their onboarding and class scheduling process," said Edgar Carrasco, head of partnerships for Regpack. "Their initial goal was to automate part of the process as it related to automatic emails and client reporting. Despite some initial hesitation to fully automate the scheduling part of their process, once they saw the prototype their project manager put together, they were all in on automating their entire process. This is going to save NYLA a ton of time, streamline their internal processes, and help create a smooth onboarding experience for their applicants. Regpack continually exceeds expectations when we're able to take a unique process from our clients and build it out to their exact specifications."

In the past quarter, Regpack has also launched a free trial option to give more opportunities to businesses like NYLA the chance to engage with the Regpack platform and understand the power it can offer their business. With the new "self-service" feature, users can bypass some of the traditional onboarding steps and go straight into the system through the trial link to build their own live system, without compromising on access to features including automated billing, recurring products, conditional logic, and embedding payments into their websites.

Enrollment in Regpack's 14-day free trial runs through August 31, and allows guest users to access 100 percent of the functionality available to subscribed users.

ABOUT REGPACK

Regpack is an online onboarding and payment management platform built for organizations large and small looking to manage and charge their clients. With automation tools including auto charging, customized forms, dynamic data filtering, business analytics, and email marketing tools, Regpack is an end-to-end solution for B2B organizations and service-based organizations looking for software solutions. For more information, visit http://www.regpacks.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18813136.htm