Carefree Covered RV Storage Opens Third Location, First in Texas

Carefree Covered RV Storage Saint Paul Grand Opening

Carefree Covered RV Storage is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first covered RV facility in Texas, marking the company's third branded location.

Carefree Covered RV Storage purchased the newest property in July 2021 with plans to redevelop the 11-acre site located in the Dallas suburb of St. Paul, one of the fastest growing communities in the country.

The company spent more than $6 million improving the property, previously known as BTR Boat & RV Storage. The renovated site now offers 518 spaces of covered parking totaling over 195,000 square feet, a Welcome Center with visibility off busy Parker Road (FM 2514), two wash bays and a branded dog park. The facility also features state of the art security, charging outlets and sitewide Wi-Fi access.

Parent company Business Property Trust owns a storage property with limited RV parking about a mile away from the new St. Paul location and had been eager to bring the Carefree brand to Texas.

"We are so excited about opening our first Carefree facility in the Dallas area, especially in the up-and-coming lakeshore city of St. Paul," said Barry Raber, BPT's president and chief executive officer. "Carefree offers high-quality covered RV storage which is uncommon in Texas but perfect for the site's proximity to Lake Lavon and to service a community with an abundance of boats and recreational vehicles."

Carefree Covered RV Storage operates two facilities in Arizona and is in construction on a 10-acre site in Queen Creek, expected to open in early 2023. Three other sites, totaling 39 acres in Arizona and Texas, are controlled by the company with plans for development.

Business Property Trust is currently in escrow on what would be its eighth Carefree location and ninth overall.

Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/8/prweb18818120.htm