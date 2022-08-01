Pastor Writes New Devotional Filled with Practical Insights Drawn from Both Scripture and Experience

Book aims to deepen the direct connection between church leaders and God
Pastor Dan Reiland, a long-time church leadership coach, has written "Leadership Alone Isn't Enough: 40 Devotions to Strengthen Your Soul" to help pastors, church staff, and volunteer leaders gain a deeper and more consistent walk with God.
Reiland has written this devotional to help bring a refreshed faith, wisdom, confidence, and strength to the readers leadership style while building the direct connection between them and God.
"Being led by God to lead for God brings clarity to vision, wisdom to solve problems, and supernatural favor," said Reiland. "This divine partnership also increases faith, discernment, and conviction. My prayer is that these devotions will help to guide, encourage, and strengthen the reader on a soul level."
The book contains 40 devotions with insights from biblical passages containing leadership principles. Each is written from Reiland's personal experience and from decades of coaching leaders. There are 28 devotions based on New Testament scriptures and 12 from the book of Psalms.
"Leadership Alone Isn't Enough: 40 Devotions to Strengthen Your Soul"
By Dan Reiland
ISBN: 9781664251540 (softcover); 9781664261471 (hardcover); 9781664251533 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Dan Reiland has been a pastor and leader for more than 40 years. He has served as executive pastor for John C. Maxwell and for the past 20 years with Kevin Myers at 12Stone Church in Atlanta, Ga. He has invested in thousands of church leaders through consulting, executive coaching, and his books and blog. Dan and his wife Patti live in a suburb north of Atlanta. To learn more, please visit http://www.danreiland.com.
