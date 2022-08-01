New Cookbook Aims to Help Readers Dive into Medicinal and Culinary Applications of Popular Herbs and Spices

"Tips on Eating Super Herbs and Spices: Culinary and Medicinal" offers practical tips, detailed background and easy-to-follow recipes

In "Tips on Eating Super Herbs and Spices: Culinary and Medicinal," by Cindy Burrows, readers discover in-depth information about "super herbs and spices" to incorporate daily into their diets to help maintain or enhance their overall wellness.

Burrows shares recipes featuring these herbs and spices - from garlic to lemongrass, true cinnamon to ginger root - to help readers add flavor and health benefits to their food and beverages. Her recipes include drinks and teas, salads and sauces, soups and main entrees, and even desserts.

"Many people are interested in finding ways to help themselves look and feel better as they age," Burrows said. "I want to help people understand how super herbs and spices defend our bodies against disease and promote longevity. We can wake up our bodies by connecting with the fresh flavors and aromas from the plant kingdom."

After starting her career in conventional medicine, Burrows' desire to learn more about vitamins set her on a journey of discovery about natural health. She attended nutrition and herbal classes, and began creating her own teas, tonics, tinctures and more. Soon after, she began teaching classes and writing for natural health outlets, educating people looking to take better care of their health.

"My book is based on the health benefits I've seen in my own life. My hope is to help those who are looking to use natural plants to aid in their health and wellness, and explore the extraordinary world of herbs and spices in everyday food," said Burrows.

About the author

Cindy Burrows has a B.S. and Medical Technology degree from Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. She is an experienced herbalist who attended the East West School of Planetary Herbology in Santa Cruz, Calif., and the Nutrition Wellness program at the Wellness Forum in Ohio. Burrows has been a Natural Health Consultant, and produced her own herbal products, selling them at the local Austin Farmers Market in Texas. She coached and advised many clients to make a refreshing difference in their health habits. As a freelance writer and speaker for groups and conferences, she has imparted expert advice on alternative health and herbs. She assisted many health website- s by writing articles on products and foods. She also served as president of the Austin Herb Society. To learn more, please visit cindyburrowsauthor.com.

