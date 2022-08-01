Not Even Death Row is Too Far Out of God's Light and Love

Author Shares Personal Letters from Charles Manson's Cellmate About His Life and Relationship with God
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 01, 2022
As a teen, LeAnn Ploeger was fascinated by the case of cult leader Charles Manson. Curious to learn more, she wrote to him in jail and one cold day in December 1996 she received a response, but not from the man she expected. Instead, she got a letter from Manon's best friend and cellmate, Roger Dale Smith.
In "The Redemption Letters," Ploeger gives a look into the life of a death row inmate serving a commuted death-to-life sentence in Corcoran State Penitentiary, Calif. In his letters to Ploeger, Smith shared how he had lived a life of sin, but he changed his heart and fell in love with Jesus. He used his remaining time to share his message of redemption with other inmates who shared his fate, including Manson himself. Through Smith's own words, Ploeger hopes to show readers how even someone who has committed what seems like unforgivable crimes can go to heaven and have eternal life with God.
The book shares a collection of private letters, photos and mementos exchanged between Ploeger and Smith over the years.
"I want people to know that Jesus's salvation covers all sin," Ploeger said. "Everyone, even a death row inmate, is worthy of God's love and salvation. Roger Dale shared his powerful story of finding God with me, and I want to share it with others so they can see that God's love isn't exclusionary."
Over the years of their correspondence, Smith became Ploeger's best friend, confidant, and mentor. Smith has since passed and Ploeger wants to honor his memory by sharing his message with the world.
"The Redemption Letters: From Death Row to Heaven: An Account of Salvation from the Darkest Places"
By LeAnn Ploeger
ISBN: 9781664263017 (softcover); 9781664263031 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
LeAnn Ploeger is a professional surgical first assist in an operating room. She and her husband, Ryan, travel with her job and use it as an opportunity to witness in the various places the Lord sends them.
To learn more, please visit https://www.theredemptionletters.com/.
