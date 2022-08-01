Author Shares Personal Story to Inspire Others to Reach Greatness

A Black Woman Who Earns a Ph.D. in her Field Attributes Success to Perseverance, Hope and Determination (PHD)

Every Ph.D. has a story, and author Gwynette Ford Lacy is no exception. Lacy shares her personal story of perseverance, hope and determination in her new book "Madame Ph.D.: Growing Up Black in DC and Beating the Odds." As a young black girl struggling in inner-city Washington, D.C. she became determined to survive and succeed despite her background, gender, and the color of her skin.

"It is my hope to inspire and motivate girls and women to go after their dreams," Lacy said. "You can accomplish anything you set out to do with perseverance, hope and determination (PHD), three words that I derived from the highest degree I hold."

In the book Lacy discusses how she emerged from a childhood full of challenges to beat the odds and achieve a series of "firsts," including becoming the first African American female to earn a Ph.D. in her business field from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The great, great, great granddaughter of a female slave, Lacy provides a unique perspective from living through and participating in major events in American history in the 1960's and 70's, such as the Civil Rights Movement, Watergate, and the Vietnam War. She also shares the triumphs she experienced along the way, including laughter, love, and joy, and how she created a life that matters.

"It's not where you start in life," Lacy said, "it's where you finish the race that matters. Through my story, I hope to show that you can overcome the bad things and reach for the good things in life."

"Madame Ph.D.: Growing Up Black in DC and Beating the Odds"

By Gwynette Ford Lacy, Ph.D., MBA

ISBN: 9781665713726 (softcover); 9781665713740 (hardcover); 9781665713733 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Gwynette Ford Lacy grew up in inner-city Washington, DC. After graduating magna cum laude from Lincoln University, Oxford, Penn., marrying, and working as an auditor for the federal government, she earned an MBA and Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She returned to DC and eventually became the first African American female Ph.D. to earn tenure and serve as chair of the Department of Management of the School of Business at Howard University, and later, as the Associate Provost, while raising two children. Today she is an international management consultant, trainer, and motivational speaker.

To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/825572-madame-phd.

