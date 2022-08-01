Author Shares Personal Story to Inspire Others to Reach Greatness

A Black Woman Who Earns a Ph.D. in her Field Attributes Success to Perseverance, Hope and Determination (PHD)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (PRWEB) August 01, 2022
Every Ph.D. has a story, and author Gwynette Ford Lacy is no exception. Lacy shares her personal story of perseverance, hope and determination in her new book "Madame Ph.D.: Growing Up Black in DC and Beating the Odds." As a young black girl struggling in inner-city Washington, D.C. she became determined to survive and succeed despite her background, gender, and the color of her skin.
"It is my hope to inspire and motivate girls and women to go after their dreams," Lacy said. "You can accomplish anything you set out to do with perseverance, hope and determination (PHD), three words that I derived from the highest degree I hold."
In the book Lacy discusses how she emerged from a childhood full of challenges to beat the odds and achieve a series of "firsts," including becoming the first African American female to earn a Ph.D. in her business field from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The great, great, great granddaughter of a female slave, Lacy provides a unique perspective from living through and participating in major events in American history in the 1960's and 70's, such as the Civil Rights Movement, Watergate, and the Vietnam War. She also shares the triumphs she experienced along the way, including laughter, love, and joy, and how she created a life that matters.
"It's not where you start in life," Lacy said, "it's where you finish the race that matters. Through my story, I hope to show that you can overcome the bad things and reach for the good things in life."
"Madame Ph.D.: Growing Up Black in DC and Beating the Odds"
By Gwynette Ford Lacy, Ph.D., MBA
ISBN: 9781665713726 (softcover); 9781665713740 (hardcover); 9781665713733 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Gwynette Ford Lacy grew up in inner-city Washington, DC. After graduating magna cum laude from Lincoln University, Oxford, Penn., marrying, and working as an auditor for the federal government, she earned an MBA and Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She returned to DC and eventually became the first African American female Ph.D. to earn tenure and serve as chair of the Department of Management of the School of Business at Howard University, and later, as the Associate Provost, while raising two children. Today she is an international management consultant, trainer, and motivational speaker.
To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/825572-madame-phd.
###
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Ashley Fletcher
afletcher@lavidge.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/author_shares_personal_story_to_inspire_others_to_reach_greatness/prweb18817942.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.