New Children's Book Takes Readers on an Intergalactic Adventure

Sports Fans of All Ages Can Learn to Hit from Author and Coach Paul Petricca

One of the country's leading hitting coaches has instilled his fundamentals for baseball and softball hitters in his new book "Going Going Gone!" Author Paul Petricca has over 25 years of experience as a coach and has a passion for teaching players how to transform their hitting.

The story features two young players, Elaine and Ricky, who are practicing their batting at their home field when they are swept away by a strange wind. After landing in the coolest ballpark they have ever seen, the kids discover that they are not alone.

A friendly green ballplayer named Sam approaches them holding a glowing bat, and they learn that he wants them to teach him how to launch a ball into space. Readers will be touched by the relationship that forms between these players from different worlds. Together they teach Sam the fundamentals of the baseball and softball swing to send balls to the stars until they are "Going Going Gone!"

"The book features my proven hitting keys," Petricca said. "Readers of all ages can learn important basics to quickly improve their hitting. Even those not interested in baseball or softball will enjoy the fun story and colorful pictures."

"Going Going Gone!"

By Paul Petricca

ISBN: 9781665714877 (softcover); 9781665714860 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Hitting With Torque

About the author

Paul Petricca is a college hitting coach and author of "Hitting with Torque for Baseball and Softball Hitters." He has a passion for teaching the fundamentals of hitting in a way that players, parents, and coaches can easily understand. Paul's simple and powerful hitting keys are proven to yield immediate and dramatic results for hitters at every level. To learn more, please visit https://torque-hitting.com/.

