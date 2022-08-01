Enrique Victoria Joins Reell as Sales Representative for Reell Mexico

New addition brings extensive global experience in technical sales and leadership

Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in innovative small package motion control, is pleased to announce that Enrique Victoria has joined the company as a Sales Representative for Mexico. He will be leading Reell's regional sales effort in support of our worldwide customer base.

Enrique joins Reell with extensive experience as a business and sales leader in Mexico and Latin America. Prior to joining Reell he held sales leadership positions at Associated Spring, where he was responsible for technical sales and the overall growth of their Latin American business. He brings a broad global perspective to Reell's sales leadership position.

Reell Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Service Jack Field is excited to have Enrique join the team. "Enrique comes to Reell with strong capabilities for technical sales and a wealth of relevant international experience. I am confident he will expertly serve Reell' s customers in Mexico and Latin America. His commitment to mentorship and personal growth make him an ideal fit for Reell. Enrique is a strong addition to Reell and we are better with him on our team."

A native of Mexico, Enrique holds an BA degree from ESCA/IPN University. He currently lives with his family in Tlalnepantla, México and will be serving Reell customers from his office in Mexico City.

Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/enrique_victoria_joins_reell_as_sales_representative_for_reell_mexico/prweb18819992.htm