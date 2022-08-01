Harvard Thought Leader and Former Obama Advisor Says Larger Economies Must Take Lead in Moving New Technologies Forward

In the new Net Zero film, Harvard's Daniel Schrag tells Youth Climate Activist Nahid Pérez Ayala it's the responsibility of the largest economies to move clean technologies forward as they transition to becoming cheaper and better.

Carbon capture and storage technologies have been around for decades and are recognized as effective ways to reduce carbon emissions. So why haven't they taken off?

In Net Zero Net Zero Speaks with Daniel Schrag, the new show in the Net Zero series, Climate Activist Nahid Pérez Ayala gets Schrag's answers on the policies that should take priority for the world to achieve Net Zero.

Daniel P. Schrag, the Sturgis Hooper Professor of Geology at Harvard University, Professor of Environmental Science and Engineering, and Director of the Harvard University Center for the Environment tells Ayala, "It's the responsibility of some of the larger economies to take a serious role in moving technologies forward as they transition to becoming cheaper and better," adding that the "public needs to be willing to pay the extra cost of clean energy." "Burning coal is just bad for people's health and we should stop using it," says Schrag. "If we could accelerate the transition to electric vehicles all over the world in the next 3 years, we could make a significant difference."

Schrag served on President Obama's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

The Protect our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

