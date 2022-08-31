Digital Marketing Courses Market - Focus on Improving the Productivity as well as Efficiency of an Organization to Comprise 34% of Global Market Demand in Europe

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DIGITAL MARKETING COURSES MARKET value is set to grow by USD 1.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.75% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 is estimated at 11.67%. The increasing adoption of digital media and digital marketing is notably driving the digital marketing courses market growth, although factors such as advent of open-source materials and courses may impede market growth. Technavio categorizes the global digital marketing courses market as a part of the global education market (also referred to as the global education services market). The parent, global education market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education market size based on the combined revenues generated by manufacturers/providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.
Increasing demand from emerging countries is one of the key digital marketing courses market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Companies in emerging countries are opting for digital marketing courses for their employees to generate higher ROI from their marketing campaigns. Moreover, the popularity of eLearning in these countries has enabled eLearning solution providers to have a sizable customer base. In addition, many manufacturing and service-based MNCs have increased their presence in APAC and MEA by expanding their reach into India, the UAE, and China. The expansion of the corporate sector in these countries has also driven the need for employees and prospective candidates to acquire skills and qualifications in the field of digital marketing. This will drive the growth of the market during the forecast years.
Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Courses
- Academic Courses
- Certification Courses
Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:
- Digital Marketing Courses Market size
- Digital Marketing Courses Market trends
- Digital Marketing Courses Market analysis
Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- ClickMinded LLC
- Coursera Inc.
- Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.
- Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.
- HubSpot Inc.
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- Meta Platforms Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Rainmaker Digital LLC
- Reliablesoft.Net
- Retyp LLC
- SEMrush Inc.
- Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- The Digital Sandbox
- Udacity Inc.
- Udemy Inc.
The digital marketing courses market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as social media marketing to compete in the market.
Digital Marketing Courses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital marketing courses market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital marketing courses market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital marketing courses market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital marketing courses market vendors
Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.67
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET" Research Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Courses
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Courses
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Courses - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Courses - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Courses
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Courses
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Courses
- 5.3 Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Academic courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Academic courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Academic courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Certification courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Certification courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Courses
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Courses ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 98: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Coursera Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Coursera Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Coursera Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Coursera Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Digital Marketing Institute Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: Digital Marketing Institute Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Digital Marketing Institute Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Digital Marketing Institute Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- Exhibit 114: Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Key offerings
- 10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 NIIT Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: NIIT Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: NIIT Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: NIIT Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 127: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 135: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
