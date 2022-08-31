Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, Growing prominence of print-on-demand services to Boost Market Growth 2025 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The photo printing and merchandise market size is expected to grow by USD 5.35 billion, at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The rise in gifting culture, growth of digital photography, and rising popularity of lenticular-printed merchandise will offer immense growth opportunities. However negative effects of digitalization will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request a free sample report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Photo Printing and Merchandise Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Photo Printing and Merchandise Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress Plc

District Photo Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Prodigi Group Ltd.

Shutterfly Inc.

Tesco Plc

Walmart Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Segmentation

Device

Desktop



Mobile

Distribution channel

Online



Retail



Kiosk

Product

Photo Only



Wall Decor



Photo Cards



Photo Gifts



Calendars

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The desktop sector will significantly increase its market share in photo printing and merchandising. In most homes, workplaces, retail establishments, imaging shops, and picture studios, desktop photo printing is used. To meet the demand for massive commercial photo printing, several significant enterprises use PCs for printing services. During the projection period, the widespread usage of desktops across various industries will fuel market expansion for picture printing and merchandising. Read Free Sample Report .

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our photo printing and merchandise market report covers the following areas:

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market size

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market trends

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rise in gifting culture as one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years.

Related Reports:

Pilates Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pilates equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 106.44 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.22%.

Animal Cage Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal cage market share is expected to increase to USD 1262.98 thousand from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%.

Massage Guns Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The massage guns market share is expected to increase by USD 230.07 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, District Photo Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Prodigi Group Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Photo only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Photo only - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Photo only - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Wall decor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Photo cards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Photo gifts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Calendars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Calendars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Calendars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Kiosk - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Market Segmentation by Device

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 37: Device - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 38: Comparison by Device

7.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Desktop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Device

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 45: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 46: Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 47: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 49: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 53: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 55: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 57: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 59: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 60: Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 61: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 62: Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 63: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 64: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 65: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 American Greetings Corp.

Exhibit 69: American Greetings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: American Greetings Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: American Greetings Corp.-Key news



Exhibit 72: American Greetings Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Card Factory Plc

Exhibit 73: Card Factory Plc - Overview



Exhibit 74: Card Factory Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Card Factory Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Card Factory Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Cimpress Plc

Exhibit 77: Cimpress Plc - Overview



Exhibit 78: Cimpress Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Cimpress Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Cimpress Plc - Segment focus

12.7 District Photo Inc.

Exhibit 81: District Photo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: District Photo Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: District Photo Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Eastman Kodak Co.

Exhibit 84: Eastman Kodak Co. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Eastman Kodak Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Eastman Kodak Co.- Key news



Exhibit 87: Eastman Kodak Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Eastman Kodak Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Prodigi Group Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Prodigi Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Prodigi Group Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 91: Prodigi Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Shutterfly Inc.

Exhibit 92: Shutterfly Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Shutterfly Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 94: Shutterfly Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Tesco Plc

Exhibit 95: Tesco Plc - Overview



Exhibit 96: Tesco Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Tesco Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Tesco Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 99: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 104: Research Methodology



Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 106: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/photo-printing-and-merchandise-market-growing-prominence-of-print-on-demand-services-to-boost-market-growth-2025---technavio-301613934.html

SOURCE Technavio