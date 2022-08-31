Sherwood Ford gears up to meet unprecedented need for school supplies

Drivers in the area can donate school supplies for families in need at the Sherwood Ford Service Center

SHERWOOD PARK, Alb., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Sherwood Ford will be a central collection site for donations of new or unused school supplies at the dealership's Service Center this month as part of the United Way's Tools for School program. The supplies will be distributed across the entire Edmonton Capital Region to families in need – which is higher than any previous year. To encourage donations, the dealership is offering discounted service repairs and maintenance to drivers who bring a donation to the dealership from September 1st through the 30th.

Sherwood Ford, located in Sherwood Park, is accepting new and used school supplies for grades 3 through 12. High-need school supplies include the following: backpacks, coil notebooks, erasers, highlighters, pencils, pens, pencil cases, pencil crayons and washable markers. Other accepted donations include rulers, glue sticks, binders, dividers, duo tangs and lined paper. The complete list of requested donations can be reviewed at myunitedway.ca. The backpacks will be filled with supplies and distributed to those in need across Parkland, Leduc, Sturgeon, Lamont and Strathcona counties.

In 2021 there were 12,589 backpacks and kits collected and distributed under the Tools for Schools Program, representing a total fair market value of $523,768. So far in 2022, 15,500 requests for school supplies have been made. The need for school supplies has been heightened due to economic hardship and more people moving to the Alberta Capital Region. The program is urgently trying to fill a shortfall of 5,000 backpacks.

The Tools for Schools Program is run by United Way and has been providing school supplies donations for nearly three decades. The Sherwood Ford Service Center is helping the Tools for Schools Program by offering patrons a discount of 10% off their service repairs and maintenance with a school item supplies donation from September 1st to 30th. To learn more about the dealership and schedule a service appointment, drivers should head to the Sherwood Ford website, sherwoodford.ca.

Media Contact

David van der Leek, Sherwood Ford, (780) 449-3673, dvanderleek@sherwoodford.ca

SOURCE Sherwood Ford