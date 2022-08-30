anecdotes and HR Tech Company HiBob Announce New Strategic Partnership

PALO ALTO, CA., and BOZEMAN, MT., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes, the first operating system (OS) for Compliance, and HiBob, the global HR technology and people management platform have announced the launch of their new strategic partnership. The partnership between the two platforms is designed to help Compliance teams streamline their HR evidence collection process and holistically address the full scope of Compliance challenges. Powered by automation, both tools save Compliance leaders valuable time and resources by eliminating repetitive manual data collection from HR personnel, providing an easier, more collaborative work process.

anecdotes and HiBob both serve rapidly scaling hyper-growth companies. HR leaders in such companies are under significant pressure to provide Compliance teams with the data they need to meet compliance and audit requirements, on top of managing ongoing HR activities in organizations. The integration between anecdotes and HiBob replaces the need to generate copious amounts of data regularly, allowing the automatic sharing of employee data from Bob to The anecdotes Compliance OS, where raw data is standardized into data artifacts and are associated with the relevant framework controls. The strategic partnership streamlines Infosec Compliance efforts while providing companies full visibility into their Compliance posture and enhancing internal collaboration between teams.

The new partnership with HiBob is the latest in anecdotes' efforts to meet the evolving needs of Compliance leaders. The anecdotes Compliance OS integration with Bob offers functionality that simplifies the core processes of Compliance and HR teams, driving productivity and collaboration that enhance business outcomes.

"We're thrilled to have established this partnership so we can help HiBob customers better meet critical compliance requirements." Says Yoav Gur, Senior Director of Business Development at HiBob. "HR teams play a critical role in assuring their organization's compliance. Our new partnership takes the guesswork and legwork out of this often complex task, and we're delighted to work with anecdotes to continue making compliance easier for our customers."

According to Ryan Lieser, Vice President of Partnerships at anecdotes: "It's partnerships like these that fuel the modern data-based approach to Compliance. This new partnership allows joint customers to leverage HR data collected through Bob to satisfy controls across their Compliance program and gain a full view of their Compliance posture."

About anecdotes

Everything Compliance, all in one place. anecdotes is the first operating system (OS) for every stage of a business's Compliance journey. It reshapes the way the cloud-powered world thinks about security Compliance, transforming it from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth for scale-ups, publicly traded companies, and everything in between. With a variety of applications powered by verified data,Compliance leaders can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance journey. That's why some of the world's fastest growing brands - Unity, Fiverr, SimilarWeb, TripActions, and more- use anecdotes.

For more information, visit anecdotes.ai.

About Bob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform 'Bob'. Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.

Since 2015, trusted and empowered 'Bobbers' from around the world have brought their authentic selves to work, inspired to build the exceptional HR systems that will revolutionize the work experience for HR professionals, managers, and employees. Agile and adaptable, HiBob innovates through continuous learning loops to produce seismic cultural shifts for companies with dynamic, distributed workforces.

Revolutionizing the work experience for HR professionals, managers and employees, HiBob is used by more than 2,500 multinational companies - including Cazoo, Gong, Hopin, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia. Organizations using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, elevate employee engagement, upskill and produce seismic cultural shifts for their dynamic, distributed workforces.

For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.

SOURCE anecdotes; HiBob