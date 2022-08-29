Sealing Technologies Inc. Awarded $168.5M to Provide USMC Cyber Defense Support

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech), a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that provides innovative cybersecurity solutions, was recently awarded a $168.5 million task order to assist the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) with their Defensive Cyber Weapons System (DCWS). SealingTech will support the Marine Corps Cyber Protection teams by building a holistic cyber defense solution comprised of SealingTech fly away kits and a suite of tools to analyze vulnerabilities, map key cyber terrain and respond to incidents.
"The DCWS system is an important enabler of cyberspace maneuver across the Department of Defense's (DoD) key terrain." said Ed Sealing, Founder and CEO of SealingTech. "We are both humbled and excited that the USMC has trusted SealingTech with this critical mission and we are hitting the ground running to ensure its success."
With this contract award, and their support to the Army, Navy, and US Air Force cyber teams, SealingTech continues to posture the DoD cyber operators with a standard defensive cyber operating platform in preparation for a Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture. As an industry partner, SealingTech is ideally positioned to work across all DoD services and agencies to identify best practices and enable the most effective and efficient joint solution.
SealingTech is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that rapidly delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that modernize, protect, and defend the networks and systems of the Federal Government and private industries. SealingTech's vast cyberspace experience and knowledge provides cutting-edge research, engineering and integration services that support the United States and their allies.
SOURCE Sealing Technologies Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.