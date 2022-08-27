Tentative Agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs Rewards Essential Steelworkers

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union has reached tentative agreement on a new, four-year contract on behalf of roughly 12,000 members at 13 Cleveland-Cliffs locations.
USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who chairs negotiations with Cliffs, credited union members for working throughout the pandemic and standing together in solidarity for the fair contract that essential Steelworkers have earned and deserve.
"Our tentative agreement with Cliffs management recognizes the vital role Steelworkers have played in the company's success," McCall said. "The proposed contract provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families."
The tentative agreement improves current wages, bolsters existing health insurance provisions for workers and retirees without increasing costs and includes a commitment for Cliffs to invest $4 billion in USW represented facilities over its term.
"Our plants will continue to be safer and our jobs and benefits more secure under the proposed agreement," McCall said. "Cliffs has committed to a plan to invest in its USW facilities that will improve production, create sustainable jobs for USW members and ensure success for the company."
"Our local union leaders, activists and members have faced challenges in the past and know what it takes to lead the industry through its up and down cycles," McCall said. "We look forward to the future knowing that Cliffs understands that our plants run best when management and our union work together to solve problems for the benefit of everyone."
The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.
Contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org
SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)
