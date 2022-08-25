NASA Awards Services Contract to Help Immerse Students in STEM

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Guardians of Honor LLC of Washington to provide a wide range of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) products and services to the agency, including its Office of STEM Engagement.
The NASA Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics contract is a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a firm fixed price level-of-effort basis and a maximum potential value of approximately $290 million. The period of performance includes a base period that begins Oct. 12, 2022, and runs through Oct. 11, 2023, as well as four option periods that run through Oct. 11, 2027.
Under the small business contract, Guardians of Honor LLC will provide services to execute NASA's vision and mission to immerse students, especially those underrepresented and underserved in NASA's work and research, enhance STEM literacy, and inspire the next generation of aeronautics and space explorers.
These services include:
- NASA internships and fellowships
- Awards and grants support
- STEM content and products
- Participant recruitment
- NASA workforce and career learning experiences
- NASA K-12 STEM engagement
- NASA K-12 educator professional development
- NASA K-12 collegiate competitions and challenges
- NASA institutional support for research and development
- Performance assessment and evaluation services
For information about NASA STEM Engagement, visit:
SOURCE NASA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.