NOAA Awards Alpha Omega Integration $56 Million Contract

One of Virginia's fastest growing companies will support over 2,000 geographically dispersed users of the NESDIS Integrated Information Services II contract
VIENNA, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration has been selected by NOAA National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) to support the requirements of the Integrated Information Services, and ensure a cohesive, scalable, and cost-effective delivery of IT services. Our services will help NESDIS provide secure, timely access to global environmental data to promote and protect the nation's security, environment, economy, and quality of life.
"Alpha Omega is honored to play a role in supporting NOAA's mission which is rightfully prioritized at the top of our national agenda as demonstrated via the meaningful investments contained in the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President and CEO. "Our partnership with NESDIS via the NIIS program reflects Alpha Omega's commitment to supporting climate science and having a profound, lasting impact on future generations. We are pleased to have started this important work after unexpected delays."
The Alpha Omega solutions and service offerings include system administration, networking, help desk infrastructure, information security, database management, and web development across multiple NOAA and NASA IT systems. Our IT Service Management offerings will provide cradle to grave insights into performance, security, network connectivity, and procurements, as well as details for Active Directory user registry by site, documentation, and ticketing status. The Alpha Omega team will also ensure ongoing continuous implementation and maintenance of the service value chain.
"We are very excited to expand our relationship with NOAA," said Sridhar Rajagopalan Senior Vice President, Client Services. "Alpha Omega brings a deep understanding of the NESDIS systems and infrastructure, and this relationship will help us lower risk and accelerate critical services."
For more on this award, visit the Alpha Omega website.
Alpha Omega provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers. We are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to integrate best practices and standardization in the areas of quality, service management, and security into everyday operations. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com
SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration
