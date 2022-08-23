ALM Announces New Advertising and Jobs Offerings For Law.com International

New multichannel messaging program and updated LegalWeek Jobs board drives deeper engagement with global legal professionals, especially those at the largest law firms and multinational companies.
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM today announced a new multichannel advertising program and a jobs board for Law.com International, the go-to resource for international business of law news impacting Global 200 law firms, leading regional firms, in-house lawyers in multinational companies and their suppliers.
Audience First is a new multichannel advertising program that engages global legal professionals as they access content on Law.com International, interact with brand-safe websites during their day and check out their social media feeds.
This ability to reach global legal professionals on desktop and mobile devices on whatever communication channels they favor results in much higher engagement.
The updated LegalWeek Jobs platform offers recruiters of global legal talent the ability to access the most qualified applicants without the hassle of filtering out unqualified job candidates.
LegalWeek Jobs leverages Law.com International's audience of active and passive job seekers on our jobs board and newsletters. It offers these opportunities within a trusted environment specific to the legal community, supported by white-glove customer service and a freshly updated ecommerce platform.
"These two new offerings, together with our existing display advertising, email, lead generation and webcast programs, give legal marketers the most powerful way to engage global legal professionals at the most desirable global law firms and in-house departments," said Matt Weiner, President of ALM's Marketing Services Division.
Law.com International is the go-to resource for international business of law news impacting Global 200 law firms, leading regional firms, in-house lawyers in multinational companies and their suppliers. It reaches a monthly average of 105,000 unique visitors around the world who rely on reporting from more than 20 editors based in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. For more information visit www.law.com/international-edition/. For more information on LegalWeek Jobs visit www.legalweekjobs.com/
ALM is the most trusted media, information services, and data company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers premium content, influential audiences and high value data essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit www.alm.com for more information.
