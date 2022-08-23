Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Recognized by Newsweek as the Best Rhinoplasty Surgeon in the United States for the Second Consecutive Year

Dallas plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, has been recognized again as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in the United States by Newsweek. This is Dr. Rohrich's second year holding the number one spot on Newsweek's ranked list of top plastic surgeons in the US.

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned rhinoplasty specialist, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich was recently ranked as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in the United States for the second consecutive year in Newsweek's recently published peer reviewed list of top performing plastic surgeons.

Partnering with Statista Inc., Newsweek has published a ranked list of the best plastic surgeons in the United States in each of five different surgical categories of the most common cosmetic surgery procedures of breast augmentation, liposuction, blepharoplasty, facelifts, and rhinoplasty.

The ranked lists were the result of an independent national survey of doctors, surgeons, plastic surgery clinic managers, and health care professionals in plastic surgery generating over 5,900 recommendations. Each candidate on the list was given an associated quality score based on that surgeon's expertise, surgical process, post-operative follow-up care, surgical outcomes, and overall quality of care provided by the candidate.

The survey identified 349 plastic surgeons which were then ranked into lists of the top 150 in each of the five specialties, with the specific rankings based on their final quality score.

Dr. Rohrich was ranked in the first position at number 1 for best rhinoplasty surgeons in the United States, with the top score of 94.64% based on the scoring system. Dr. Rohrich also appeared in the other lists, ranking number 1 in facelifts, number 3 in liposuction, number 4 in blepharoplasty, and number 6 in breast augmentation. Dr. Rohrich also ranked number 1 in both rhinoplasty and facelifts on 2021 list.

"I'm extremely honored to have been recognized by Newsweek in this peer reviewed process," says Dr. Rohrich. "These types of awards are valuable tools that can help guide patients towards well qualified plastic surgeons as surgeon selection is the single most important factor for ensuring a successful outcome in plastic surgery."

A long-standing advocate for patient safety, Dr. Rohrich lectures frequently around the world at surgical conferences and educational meetings promoting innovations in safe and effective plastic surgery practices. Much of his writing and presentations focus on rhinoplasty, and revision rhinoplasty, that is, correcting previously performed rhinoplasties that have had poor outcomes. Dr. Rohrich is also the author of the authoritative textbooks on the subject, "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters" which is now published in six languages.

"Rhinoplasty truly epitomizes plastic surgery as a whole because it is a surgery of such great finesse and takes years to master," says Dr. Rohrich. "Patients should always do their research and choose their surgeon carefully. Make sure he or she is board certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties, and has the expertise and the experience to deliver a safe and satisfactory outcome."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021 and 2022. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.

Media Contact

Rod J. Rohrich, MD, Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, (214) 821-9114, press@phasecraft.com

SOURCE Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute