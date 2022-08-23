New York Operation Lifesaver Launches Phones Can Wait Campaign to Prevent Distracted Driving Near Long Island Railroad Crossings

The Project is a Partnership Between New York Operation Lifesaver (NYOL) and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York Operation Lifesaver celebrates 50 years dedicated to rail safety education with today's launch of the Phones Can Wait outreach campaign combating distracted driving near Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) crossings. The project is a partnership between New York Operation Lifesaver (NYOL) and the LIRR.

New York Operation Lifesaver is a non-profit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities, and injuries at highway-rail crossings and preventing trespassing on or near railroad tracks. Since NYOL's founding in 1972 they have helped engineer an 80% reduction in train collisions.

"People don't realize how easily a simple phone conversation can lead to distracted driving," said Phil Merens, State Coordinator for New York Operation Lifesaver. "Especially so at or near railroad crossings. The statistics are startling."

According to the FCC, drivers who text while driving are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash. 43% of teens reported texting while driving once per month, according to Marketwatch. Adult self-reported rates of texting while driving are nearly 50%.

"Avoiding distractions, especially at railroad crossings, is one of our key messages to keep drivers safe," said LIRR Interim President and Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi. "The LIRR is thrilled to partner with New York Operation Lifesaver to increase awareness about invaluable practices and initiatives for keeping all drivers, as well as their passengers, safe."

Cell phone use accounts for 26% of all motor vehicle crashes, according to the National Safety Council. Texting contributes to only about 1/5 of cell-induced crashes, indicating that conversations can be extremely distracting.

"Phones Can Wait campaign is our first safety education campaign partnering with LIRR," said Merens. "LIRR TRACKS program has been educating the public about train safety for decades. This campaign is just one step. Operation Lifesaver will continue with our safety messaging every year, working with our partners in the industry to reduce injuries and accidents near railroad crossings."

The Phones Can Wait initiative is using as its tagline See Tracks, Think Train. The Phones Can Wait project will deploy geofence advertising to target its safety messaging, with station-based digital and print advertising, and in-person events, reinforcing the messaging. Geofence advertising will push a Public Service Announcement (PSA) and digital banner advertising on the dangers of cell phone use, and other distracted driving behaviors, to drivers moving through selected LIRR at-grade crossings. Print and digital advertising at LIRR stations will mirror the messaging.

Events scheduled at LIRR locations will reiterate the message to commuters. The campaign will include English and Spanish PSAs. While campaign PSAs may include other distracted driving behaviors, messaging on platforms and trains will be very targeted to drive home the main message. In addition, the campaign will employ in-person events to convey the safety messaging.

The campaign to prevent distracted driving is focusing on the following local railroad crossings:

Bethpage in Nassau County at FRA Crossing #338152J at Broadway with cross street Railroad Ave

Central Islip in Suffolk County at FRA Crossing #338172V at Carlton Ave with cross street Suffolk Ave (West/East)

Wyandanch in Suffolk County at FRA Crossing #338162P at Straight Path with cross street Long Island Ave

Deer Park in Suffolk County at FRA Crossing #338163W at Carll's Path with cross street Long Island Ave

Ronkonkoma in Suffolk County at FRA Crossing #338174J at Ocean Ave with cross street Easton St

Hewlett in Nassau County at FRA Crossing #338369W at West Broadway with cross street Hewlett Plaza

Little Neck in Queens County at FRA Crossing #338289D at Little Neck Pkwy with cross street 39th Ave

Farmingdale in Nassau County at FRA Crossing #338153R at Merrit Rd with cross street Hampshire Dr/Thomas Powell Blvd

Brentwood in Suffolk County at FRA Crossing #338169M at Brentwood Rd with cross street 1st Ave

Huntington in Suffolk County at FRA Crossing #338316X at Pulaski Rd with cross street McKay Rd/5th Ave So

The campaign will focus on the dangers of cell use near railroad crossings, especially behaviors like texting while driving, but will also focus on the following safety concerns:

Eliminate all distractions. Turn off noisy fans and radios. Look and listen for a train.

Stop no closer than 15 feet from a railroad crossing.

Look carefully in both directions for approaching trains twice before crossing. If your view is obstructed, do not attempt to cross.

Once you begin crossing the tracks, do not hesitate. If stuck or stalled on the tracks, evacuate immediately and call the number on the blue and white Emergency Notification Sign. Give the crossing identification number so the railroad knows your location and can stop any approaching trains.

