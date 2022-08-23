For the third consecutive year, Solara Labs honored on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list

Science-based vitamin and supplements innovator grew manufacturing and branded lines 129% over the last three years

DORAL, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solara Labs, an innovator in the development, manufacture, and branding of dietary supplements, is proud to announce it has again been recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies on this year's Inc. 5000 list. This is the third consecutive year the company has made the annual ranking.

Solara Labs' revenue grew 129% between 2018 and 2021, which reflects the significant growth in the company's advanced manufacturing business and consumer packaged goods (CPG) vitamin brands, which it markets through E-Commerce channels.

Published annually by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 lists the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies which puts Solara Labs in an elite group of companies spanning all industries.

Solara Labs is the 127th highest ranked company in the South Florida region, which includes the area from Miami to West Palm Beach.

Founded in 2007 by pharmaceutical scientist Dr. Jose Rocca, Solara Labs set out to bring innovative products and a science-based approach to the dietary supplement industry. It is perhaps best known for its proprietary "fast-melt" technology, which enables health-conscious consumers to enjoy supplemental nutrition without swallowing pills and without the high-sugar content found in other popular delivery formats.

The company not only develops and manufactures unique products for top companies in the health and wellness industry, it also touts its own successful vitamin brands. These include EZ Melts® for the general vitamin consumer, BariMelts® for weight-loss-surgery patients, Renzo's® for children, and the soon to be launched Prominent Nutrition®, which will feature premium botanical and mineral formulations.

"Once again I am honored to see Solara featured on the Inc. 5000 list. Our success through the years is due to the contributions of our team members and enhanced by the loyal support of my family, which has been part of this entrepreneurial journey every step of the way. I speak on behalf of our whole Solara family when I say how blessed we are to be part of the lives of the tens-of-thousands of people who count on us every day to support their health needs. I am so proud of our team and am excited to continue bringing our quality-centric, science-based approach to an ever-growing population of health-conscious consumers," said Solara Labs Founder and CEO, Dr. Jose Rocca, Ph.D., R.Ph.

"I'm proud to see the hard work of our growing team contribute to yet another year of success. It is an honor to serve a company that puts its customers first with science-based, quality products that people love having as part of their daily regimen. I'm thrilled for Dr. Rocca and all my teammates as we embark into a new chapter of growth and excitement for the future," said Tim Berthold, Chief Marketing Officer.

"Solara continues to innovate not only with unique products that customers love, but with approaches to quality and scientific expertise that are becoming more valued every day in our industry and among consumers at large. I'm so happy for the team and to be a part of continuing our path on the leading edge of innovation in our industry," remarked Dr. David Mastropietro, PhD, Vice President of Product Management and Regulatory Affairs.

About Solara Labs:

Solara Labs is a boutique manufacturer of vitamins and other dietary supplements, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The team has over 100 years of experience in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical development and also markets CPG vitamin brands of its own, including EZ Melts®, BariMelts®, Renzo's®, and Prominent Nutrition®. Founded by pharmaceutical-development expert Dr. Jose Rocca, Solara Labs is a specialist in the development of complex formulations for the industry, which includes its proprietary "fast-melt" delivery technology.

For more information, please visit http://www.solaralabs.com.

