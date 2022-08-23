Creating Futures That Work named Company of the Year by ManageHR Magazine

Creating Futures That Work (CFTW) has been named 2022 Company of the Year for Human Resources Assessments by Manage HR magazine. This distinction recognizes CFTW's unique ABEL (Arts-Based Experiential Learning) System, proven to strengthen innovation skills and develop future-ready leaders. In announcing the award, Manage HR highlighted CFTW's cutting edge Leadership and Innovation Skill Assessment (LISA)©, the only instrument in the HR assessments market that uses objective skill measurement rather than self-reporting or personality profiling to track progress and deliver insights.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creating Futures That Work was named 2022 Company of the Year for Human Resources Assessments by ManageHR magazine for its distinctive system that trains and assesses development in critical innovation skills. Creating Futures That Work was singled out for this award from among 180 nominees.

This coveted distinction recognizes the power of Creating Futures That Work's cutting- edge Leadership and Innovation Skill Assessment (LISA)©, the only instrument in the market that uses objective skill measurement rather than subjective self-reporting or personality profiling to track progress and deliver insights.

Harvey Seifter, founder and Managing Director of Creating Futures That Work, noted: "It is a great honor to receive this award. Although we are a relatively young company, our Arts-Based Experiential Learning System (ABEL) to strengthen innovation skills and develop future-ready leaders is the culmination of more than a decade of work. My co-founder, Fred Mandell, and I are deeply grateful to ManageHR Magazine for recognizing the value we bring to organizations by preparing their leaders to thrive in challenging and unpredictable environments."

Each year, ManageHR magazine recognizes companies who contribute the most to developing and measuring key organizational skills. ManageHR is a print and digital magazine that reaches more than 104,000 senior Human Resources, training, and development professionals worldwide. It offers vital Human Resources business and technology news, insights, and best practices.

In announcing this award, ManageHR Executive Editor Alex Gonsalves highlighted the extraordinary advantage Creating Futures That Work offers to today's organizations: "The need of the hour is a new breed of leadership training that instills in leaders a flexible mindset, allowing them to continually innovate, adapt to the accelerating pace of change, and inspire new possibilities across their organizations. Creating Futures that Work, a global leader in experiential learning, has developed a uniquely effective way to meet this need, blending the hallmarks of science and the arts – creativity, curiosity, focus and discipline – to help leaders and their teams excel."

Creating Futures That Work is the world's leading provider of experiential learning that uses the arts to help organizations and their leaders develop the skills they need to succeed. Its training improves business performance by preparing future-focused leaders and their teams to thrive in an increasingly complex, demanding and rapidly changing world.

Creating Futures That Work's unique ABEL System grew out of a 10-year National Science Foundation-funded research project and has been validated in successful use with clients all over the world, ranging from small entrepreneurial startups to the Fortune 100.

