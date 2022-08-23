Holland & Hart Expands Private Client and Tax Practices Adding Team of Six in Salt Lake City

Holland & Hart LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of its Private Client and Tax groups in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holland & Hart LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of its Private Client and Tax groups in Salt Lake City with the addition of Partners Brent Andrewsen and Thomas Mecham; Of Counsel Brad Lowe; and Associates D. Jeffrey Christensen, Adrienne Jack, and John Nash. The team of six join the firm's Private Client, Tax, and Benefits practices, deepening the firm's expertise serving the wealth, estate, employee benefits, and tax planning needs of individuals, families, business owners, tax exempt organizations, and corporate fiduciaries.

"With Utah's burgeoning economy, we're seeing increased demand for our services helping high net worth clients protect their wealth through proactive planning and management to facilitate tax efficient generational wealth transfer," said Steve Young, leader of the Tax and Benefits Practice Group. "We are delighted these sophisticated private wealth services, tax, and employee benefits practitioners are joining our team in Salt Lake City to support our existing clients and expand our client base."

Andrewsen serves as a trusted advisor to his clients, both individuals and organizations, in all aspects of charitable planning, wealth management, and business planning. "I'm thrilled to join this robust team of 60 tax, benefits, and private wealth services practitioners," said Andrewsen. "The depth and sophistication of Holland & Hart's practice is a significant benefit to my clients. I'm impressed by the firm's leadership and strategic direction and look forward to adding value to the partnership."

Mecham leverages his business and accounting background to customize sound estate planning strategies for clients with a high net worth, focusing on the planning process and ultimate durability of an estate plan. "As a Holland & Hart partner, I'm pleased I can offer my clients tax and estate planning solutions that are among the best in the nation," Mecham said. "And I'm excited to be part of Holland & Hart's forward-thinking approach to client service."

Lowe counsels private and public companies on optimizing their employee benefits and executive compensation arrangements. Christensen counsels high net worth clients on tax and estate planning matters, helping them customize effective solutions to manage wealth. Jack assists high net worth individuals and families navigate complex tax and estate planning matters, helping clients understand the importance of proactive planning to preserve and protect private wealth. A former IRS attorney, Nash provides clients with practical solutions involving tax exempt organization, formation, and operation.

