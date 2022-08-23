Holland & Hart Expands Private Client and Tax Practices Adding Team of Six in Salt Lake City

Holland & Hart LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of its Private Client and Tax groups in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holland & Hart LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of its Private Client and Tax groups in Salt Lake City with the addition of Partners Brent Andrewsen and Thomas Mecham; Of Counsel Brad Lowe; and Associates D. Jeffrey Christensen, Adrienne Jack, and John Nash. The team of six join the firm's Private Client, Tax, and Benefits practices, deepening the firm's expertise serving the wealth, estate, employee benefits, and tax planning needs of individuals, families, business owners, tax exempt organizations, and corporate fiduciaries.
"With Utah's burgeoning economy, we're seeing increased demand for our services helping high net worth clients protect their wealth through proactive planning and management to facilitate tax efficient generational wealth transfer," said Steve Young, leader of the Tax and Benefits Practice Group. "We are delighted these sophisticated private wealth services, tax, and employee benefits practitioners are joining our team in Salt Lake City to support our existing clients and expand our client base."
Andrewsen serves as a trusted advisor to his clients, both individuals and organizations, in all aspects of charitable planning, wealth management, and business planning. "I'm thrilled to join this robust team of 60 tax, benefits, and private wealth services practitioners," said Andrewsen. "The depth and sophistication of Holland & Hart's practice is a significant benefit to my clients. I'm impressed by the firm's leadership and strategic direction and look forward to adding value to the partnership."
Mecham leverages his business and accounting background to customize sound estate planning strategies for clients with a high net worth, focusing on the planning process and ultimate durability of an estate plan. "As a Holland & Hart partner, I'm pleased I can offer my clients tax and estate planning solutions that are among the best in the nation," Mecham said. "And I'm excited to be part of Holland & Hart's forward-thinking approach to client service."
Lowe counsels private and public companies on optimizing their employee benefits and executive compensation arrangements. Christensen counsels high net worth clients on tax and estate planning matters, helping them customize effective solutions to manage wealth. Jack assists high net worth individuals and families navigate complex tax and estate planning matters, helping clients understand the importance of proactive planning to preserve and protect private wealth. A former IRS attorney, Nash provides clients with practical solutions involving tax exempt organization, formation, and operation.
About Holland & Hart
Founded in 1947, Holland & Hart is a full-service Am Law 200 firm with offices in eight states and in Washington, D.C. We deliver integrated legal solutions to regional, national, and international clients of all sizes in a diverse range of industries. For more information, visit http://www.hollandhart.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Atkinson, Holland & Hart LLP, 303-295-8389, tlatkinson@hollandhart.com
SOURCE Holland & Hart LLP
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.