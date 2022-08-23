Back to School Means Back to Work for Some Moms & Dads: CareerBuilder Providing Free Resource Guide and Career Coaching Sessions to Help Parents Looking to Transition Back Into the Workforce

As kids head back to class, CareerBuilder is rewarding 10 deserving parents a complimentary career coaching session to help ease the transition from caretaker to employee.

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, the global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace, is helping parents return to work while their kids go back to school by providing tips and guidance they need to be successful in their job search through their exclusive back to school/back to work resource guide. Additionally, ten deserving parents will be rewarded with a complimentary 45-minute session with a career coach to help navigate the road back to work. Moms and dads can visit here to find parent-dedicated content including tips from experts on asking the right questions during an interview, parent-submitted hacks for finding work life balance, and access to job openings with flexible schedules.

A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder found that nearly 20% of parents with a child under 18 are actively looking for a job. Back to school season is a time when household routines need to align with school hours and extracurricular activities. In a recent CareerBuilder social poll, nearly a fifth of respondents noted they'd taken time away from work over the summer to care for their children.

The CareerBuilder social poll also found that 33% of parents feel they don't have a mentor who can help support their job search. These complimentary 1:1 virtual coaching sessions offer job seekers guidance on how to best address career gaps during an interview, gain a better understanding of their strengths and also provide actionable real-time and post-meeting feedback. The session also includes a video recording to reference afterwards.

"At CareerBuilder, we value the skills that parents returning to the office bring to employers and we are ready to help make this transition as smooth as possible," said Kristin Kelley, Chief Marketing Officer at CareerBuilder. "As parents shift their focus to finding a new job while kids are at school, we hope our resource guide and coaching sessions will provide the boost of confidence they might need to kick off a new job search. We understand that career gaps are sometimes necessary for parents, making this service all the more essential and a crucial stepping stone to a flexible work life."

Parents can enter to win one of the ten free career coaching sessions by visiting the Back-to-School resource before Friday, September 30, 2022. They can also leverage CareerBuilder's proprietary tool, CoLab , today to identify transferable skills, find jobs that are in-demand right now and view salary ranges for roles of interest.

For more information on CareerBuilder's back-to-school initiative, visit careerbuilder.com/advice/backtoschool .

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global talent marketplace that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder also owns Broadbean and Workterra companies and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

Media Relations:

CareerBuilder: Sara Skirboll | Alexia Lopez

media@careerbuilder.com

Sunshine Sachs:

careerbuilder@sunshinesachs.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-to-school-means-back-to-work-for-some-moms--dads-careerbuilder-providing-free-resource-guide-and-career-coaching-sessions-to-help-parents-looking-to-transition-back-into-the-workforce-301610817.html

SOURCE CareerBuilder