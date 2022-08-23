Celebrity Homes: Los Angeles 'House of Sin' Hits the Market at $10.2 Million

Nicknamed the 'House of Sin,' Southern California's most eclectic home is for sale at $10.2 million. The House of Sin is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "LA's Eclectic House of Sin Is For Sale"
Nicknamed the 'House of Sin,' Southern California's most eclectic home is for sale at $10.2 million. Located in the Hollywood Hills, the home was previously owned by photographer Richard Franklin who photographed celebrities and more than 600 models in the home. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home features a smorgasbord of entertainment. There is the inviting pool next to a love swing suspended over the LA city lights, a rooftop deck, an indoor spa, chef's kitchen, a dancing studio, gold-colored hallways that lead to a Hugh Hefner-style grotto room, a romantic fireplace, a casino and black-light disco nightclub, and ocean views.
A popular film site for reality TV and avant-garde fashion shoots including Kim Kardashian, the 7,500-square-foot home has creative nooks, crannies and mysterious hallways. Not to mention several floors of things to do, including a make out-ready theater with mood lighting and reclining leather seats, a shower room big enough for a friendly crowd, and another colorful room that could bring new meaning to 1960's psychedelics. And a full workout room with inspiring wall posters and equipment. Just a couple minutes to the Sunset Strip for shopping, restaurants and more entertainment options.
The home is listed with Josh Morrow and Brooke A. Elliott of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass.
