Aquatic Informatics in Partnership with Hach Launches Rio

New Water Quality Data Management Solution for Efficiency in Compliance and Operations

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatic Informatics announces the launch of Rio, the next generation in cloud-based compliance and operations data management solutions for water and wastewater utilities. Rio's central and secure database integrates lab, process, field, and other data sources to improve cross-organizational visibility and decision-making.

Eric Dorgelo, Chief Technology Officer for Aquatic Informatics said, "Rio expands the capabilities of our customers by enabling them to be proactive in their compliance and more efficient in managing daily operations by providing visibility into water quality processes. The dashboard makes it easy to use and reporting and graphing tools allow for insights and trends in a fraction of the time."

Confidence in a Secure Cloud Environment

Using secure cloud infrastructure, Rio provides operators with visibility and access to action Lab, SCADA, field, and other data sources from any device. By centralizing operations and compliance within an online environment water operators can track critical metrics, visualize trends, and use customizable alerts to proactively address problems. Rio produces regulatory reports for both drinking and waste water utilities including Net Discharge Monitoring, Monthly Operating, Surface Water Treatment Rule, Disinfection Byproducts, and Distribution Bacteriological Reports. All reports and data are retained and encrypted, creating a defensible, easily accessible repository.

Increase Field Efficiency with Mobile Data Collection & Insights

Rio also has a mobile app that water operators can use independently or with the WIMS (Water Information Management System) solution for remote data collection, data validation and access to information for more efficient field operations. Manual data collection of pH, dissolved oxygen, suspended solids, temperature, etc. from instruments becomes easy, efficient, and defensible by eliminating bench sheets and spreadsheets to reduce errors.

New customer, The Village of Penn Yan, Yvonne E. Tucker, Chief Operator for the Wastewater Treatment Plant, said, "We found the charts and graphs really easy to use and made it possible to communicate important data quickly to management, resulting in better understanding of our operations and improved decision-making."

For more information join the Rio product launch webinar on September 22 to see the software's capabilities first-hand: https://aquaticinformatics.com/resources/webinar/rio-centralized-compliance-operations/

Rio was developed in partnership with Hach to maximize the value of data from Hach instruments and serve as a central place to integrate any data source. Hach, Rio and Aquatic Informatics are brands within the Danaher Water Quality Platform.

About Aquatic Informatics



Aquatic Informatics is a mission-driven software company that organizes the world's water data to make it accessible and useful. As the world's largest water data management company, and with more than 1,600 customers in 60 countries, Aquatic Informatics is unique in that it provides information technology solutions for all water: source water, drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, and the receiving environment. Aquatic Informatics is guided by its "3P" core values which balance Planet, People, and Prosperity. These values run through the entire business and can be seen in decision making, employee support, software donations, volunteer work, and commitment to customers. For more information, please visit aquaticinformatics.com.

About Hach

For more than 85 years, Hach has provided innovations to support customers. Hach, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher, gives customers confidence in their water analysis by delivering expert answers, outstanding support, and reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Hach analytical instruments, services, software, and reagents are used to ensure the quality of water in a variety of industries in more than 100 countries globally. More information is available at hach.com.

About Danaher Water Quality Platform

The Danaher Water Quality platform partners with municipal, environmental, and industrial customers to address many of the most critical challenges faced in the water sector today and includes such leading water technology brands as Aquatic Informatics, ChemTreat, Hach, OTT HydroMet, Pall Water, Sea-Bird Scientific, and Trojan Technologies. Leveraging water quality application expertise, the operating companies in the Water Quality platform deliver an unparalleled combination of hardware, software, and service across water analytics, chemicals, and treatment workflows.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquatic-informatics-in-partnership-with-hach-launches-rio-301610290.html

SOURCE Aquatic Informatics