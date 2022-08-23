Media Advisory - Environment Ministers to meet in Whitehorse, Yukon

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) will meet in Whitehorse, Yukon on August 31, 2022. A roadmap on single-use and disposable plastics will be one of the main items of discussion. Ministers will also discuss a range of other issues related to climate change and air quality.
CCME is made up of environment ministers from each of the provinces and territories and the Government of Canada. The current president of CCME, the Honourable Nils Clarke, Yukon's Minister of Environment, will host the meeting, which will be held at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.
At the close of the meeting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Yukon Standard Time (YST), CCME will issue a communiqué and hold a news conference in the Longhouse. The Artists Studio will be available as a working room for journalists after 2:30 p.m. YST.
Members of the media, including journalists from outside of the Yukon, may join the news conference in person or via videoconference. To register for the news conference, please contact Camille Ntounda at COM2022@ccme.ca or 204-793-6422. Members of the media should be ready to provide credentials upon registration. Please confirm your participation by noon YST, Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
The final communiqué will be posted on the CCME website (ccme.ca) as soon as it is available on August 31.
Further details on CCME are available at www.ccme.ca.
SOURCE Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.