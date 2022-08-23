Media Advisory - Environment Ministers to meet in Whitehorse, Yukon

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) will meet in Whitehorse, Yukon on August 31, 2022. A roadmap on single-use and disposable plastics will be one of the main items of discussion. Ministers will also discuss a range of other issues related to climate change and air quality.

CCME is made up of environment ministers from each of the provinces and territories and the Government of Canada. The current president of CCME, the Honourable Nils Clarke, Yukon's Minister of Environment, will host the meeting, which will be held at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

At the close of the meeting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Yukon Standard Time (YST), CCME will issue a communiqué and hold a news conference in the Longhouse. The Artists Studio will be available as a working room for journalists after 2:30 p.m. YST.

Members of the media, including journalists from outside of the Yukon, may join the news conference in person or via videoconference. To register for the news conference, please contact Camille Ntounda at COM2022@ccme.ca or 204-793-6422. Members of the media should be ready to provide credentials upon registration. Please confirm your participation by noon YST, Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The final communiqué will be posted on the CCME website (ccme.ca) as soon as it is available on August 31.

Further details on CCME are available at www.ccme.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment