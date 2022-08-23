GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️ Expands Distribution of OLD BAY® VODKA to New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️ is pleased to announce it has expanded distribution of its newest product, OLD BAY® VODKA, to New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The all-natural spirit is widely available in restaurants, bars, liquor stores and hotels. GEORGE'S has partnered with Empire Distributors (NY), Fedway, (NJ), Horizon Beverage (MA) and Brescome Barton (CT) to manage distribution in each state.

"We are excited to get OLD BAY® VODKA into the hands and homes of bartenders, restaurant owners and patrons alike, so they can taste the one-of-a-kind flavor of OLD BAY® in their classic cocktails and entrées," said Greg David, co-owner, GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️. "We plan to keep the momentum going with plans to expand distribution to Florida, Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, California and Colorado."

OLD BAY® VODKA launched March 2022 in Maryland and Delaware and in Washington, D.C. in April, with distribution through Breakthru Beverage. Within one month, the spirit was awarded the Double Gold Medal in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

OLD BAY® VODKA is made from corn and six times distilled for maximum purity and smoothness. Three years in the making, OLD BAY® VODKA is a product of the perfect partnership between GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️, OLD BAY®, a brand of McCormick & Company, Inc., and McClintock Distilling – all MD based. The vodka highlights the quintessential flavor of the iconic OLD BAY® spice blend, offering a true taste of the Chesapeake Bay region.

Bottled at 35% ABV, OLD BAY® VODKA is described by the brand as a "crisp, refreshing, smooth vodka with fresh celery and herbal notes followed by sweet spice and mild heat (red pepper) notes." OLD BAY® VODKA has a suggested retail price between $18.99 and $20.99 for a 750-milliliter bottle and in New York, sells for between $19.99 and $24.99.

For more information and recipes, visit OLDBAYVODKA.COM.

About GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️

GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️ was founded in 2011 in Berlin, Maryland. The company started out as an award-winning microbrew of craft natural Bloody Mary's & Margarita's. GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️ products are now sold and served across the U.S., boasting a full line of drink mixers & Bloody Mary mixes with Spicy and Mild as the original mixes. Through a collaboration with McCormick & Company came the release of the first-ever OLD BAY® Bloody Mary Mix, Zatarain's® Cajun Bloody Mary Mix, and Frank's RedHot® Bloody Mary Mix®. All of George's® Bloody Mary Mixes feature the freshest ingredients and are incredibly balanced for the perfect taste and spice! For more information and recipes, visit WWW.GEORGESBEVERAGECOMPANY.COM.

About OLD BAY®:

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of eighteen herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe has not changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY® is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit WWW.OLDBAY.COM and WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/OLDBAY.

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About McClintock Distilling

McClintock Distilling, an award-winning organic craft distillery located in Frederick, Maryland, hand crafts gins, whiskeys, vodkas, and small batch specialty liquors. McClintock Distilling strives to maintain a sustainable and locally sourced business with a focus on product quality, environmental impact, and community betterment. McClintock Distilling is committed to bringing the McClintock experience to all our customers through every drop. Visit WWW.MCCLINTOCKDISTILLING.COM for more information.

