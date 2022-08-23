Mystic Labs™ Debuts Delta-8 and Delta-9 Sleep Gummies

- Newest gummies are first in Mystic Labs' product line to feature CBN -
TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystic Labs™, the manufacturer and distributor of Delta-8 THC products and Delta-9 THC Gummies, announces its newest additions to its gummy product line, Delta-8 Sleep Gummies and Delta-9 Sleep Gummies. These are the first Mystic Labs gummies to contain the cannabinoid CBN.
"As our experience and reputation shows from manufacturing industry-leading Delta-8 and Delta-9 Gummies, innovation is key," said Vince Gillen, vice president of sales. "Our distribution and retail partners continue to drive our growth across multiple channels with new products that consumers trust and rely on."
Mystic Labs Delta-8 Sleep Gummies feature 25mg of Delta-8 THC, 5mg of CBN, and Mystic Labs' proprietary calming blend, including chamomile, lemon balm, passionflower, and lavender extracts. They come in a Spellbound Cherry flavor and a 30-count bottle with an MSRP of $38.99.
Additionally, Mystic Labs Delta-9 Sleep Gummies contain 10mg of Delta-9 THC, 5mg of CBN, and the same proprietary calming blend. They also feature a cherry flavor and are available in 30-count bottles with an MSRP of $44.99.
These are the latest additions to Mystic Labs' gummy variations, following the launch of High Potency Delta-8 THC Gummies and Delta-9 THC Gummies earlier this year. Federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill, all Mystic Labs THC Gummies are independently lab tested to ensure safety and compliance with all state and federal regulations.
All Mystic Labs products are crafted and manufactured by its in-house team of more than 300 employees across four manufacturing and distribution locations in Tampa, Florida.
For more information about its commitment to providing the highest-quality Delta-8 and Delta-9 products and to shop Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC Gummies, visit https://www.mysticlabsd8.com.
Mystic Labs™, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a manufacturer and distributor of premium Delta-8, Delta-9 THC, and Kratom Extract products, including gummies, tinctures and vaping products. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 350 employees, Mystic Labs' dedication to quality happens in-house, where it formulates, manufactures, and distributes products in the United States. All products are tested in-house and independently lab tested by a third-party lab. Learn more at https://www.mysticlabsd8.com.
Media Contact:
Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager
813-497-5752| mediarelations@globalwidget.com
SOURCE Mystic Labs
