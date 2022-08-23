ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

'Virgin and Child' Painting Adorns New Forever Stamp

by PRNewswire
August 23, 2022 10:00 AM | 4 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

The U.S. Postal Service is dedicating a new Christmas stamp featuring "Virgin
and Child," an oil-on-panel painting from the first half of the 16th century by an
unidentified Florentine artist known as "the Master of Scandicci Lamentation."




The first-day-of-issue event for the Forever stamp is free and open to the public
for those who have RSVP'd. News of the stamps is being shared with thehashtag
#VirginAndChildStamp



Who:

Jenny Utterback, the Postal Service's vice president for organizational
development and dedicating official



When:

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET



Where:

Museum of Fine Arts Boston


465 Huntington Avenue


Boston, MA 02115



RSVP:

Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: uspscom/virginandchild



Background:

The painting depicts the Virgin Mary gazing downward at the infant Christ, one of
her arms holding him protectively at his waist, the other tenderly touching his arm,
while the Christ child turns his head to look out of the frame to the left




The 16th-century painting "Virgin and Child" is part of the Robert Dawson Evans
Collection at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Art director Greg Breeding
designed the stamp

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on TwitterInstagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Tatiana Roy
860-982-6191
tatiana.l.roy@usps.gov 
usps.com/news

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgin-and-child-painting-adorns-new-forever-stamp-301609973.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Transportation/Trucking/RailroadTrucking and Road TransportationPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.