For the Tennessee Titans 2022 season, Bullseye Event Group will be hosting the tailgates @ the Bridge Building event center indoor / outdoor climate-controlled VIP tailgate experience for football fans. The location can't get any better as the event center is located next to Nissan Stadium, just a short walk to kick-off for Titans fans. The Titans VIP Tailgate boasts soft white leather couches, climate-controlled event center, all you can eat food and open bar for 3 hours prior to the game and plenty of tv's to watch pre-game coverage and or the early games. Be a part of the 104.5 official Titans broadcast with Ron Slay.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group is excited to announce the Titans VIP Tailgate before every Tennessee Titans home game for the 2022 season!

Described as an immersive culinary experience in itself – The Titans VIP Tailgate menu is created by Food Network and award-winning celebrity chef, Aaron May. Chef May is known as one of the best caterers in the United States with support by guest appearances with other culinary titans & Celebrity Chefs

"Nashville is a town known for food and entertainment, we're excited to bring some electricity to the Titans VIP Tailgate for the 2022 season and let Aaron May and all our guest Celebrity Chefs deliver some of their best dishes and libations to fans in attendance", states Kyle Kinnett, Bullseye Event Group CEO.

Fans of all ages will enjoy a high-end luxurious tailgating experience with incredible all you can eat food and drinks before every regular season Titans home game. Bullseye has elevated tailgating throughout the NFL with 9 teams and now we aim to bring that same elevated pre-game gameday experience at an affordable price for families, fans and corporate groups in Nashville.

The Chef:

Food Network celebrity chef Aaron May leads Bullseye Event Group's culinary VIP Tailgate initiatives for each of our 9 NFL team tailgates. Chef Aaron May was classically trained in Paris at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier and a member of the Arizona Culinary Hall of Fame. May is routinely featured on signature Food Network staples such as Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Guy's Big Bite and TLC's Best Food Ever.

The Venue:

The tailgate is located outside Nissan Stadium @ the bridge building event center. Bullseye Event Group offers the easiest and most luxurious Titans gameday experience out there. Equipped with multiple bars, soft leather lounge seating areas and plenty of TVs for your ESPN gameday coverage & or early games, Microsoft Xbox gaming stations for kids; it doesn't get any easier or better to get ready for the game.

The Details:

Just outside Nissan Stadium @ the Bridge Building event center

Open, top-shelf cocktail bar

Open beer and wine bars

Tailgate opens pen three hours prior to kickoff

Premium buffet exclusively created by Celebrity Chef Aaron May

Each home game Food Network Celebrity Chef Aaron May will collaborate with other celebrity chefs and prepare an incredible food experience for your Titans VIP game day experience.

will collaborate with other celebrity chefs and prepare an incredible food experience for your Titans VIP game day experience. Menu to include Menu to include red wine braised short rib steaks, mac and cheese, roasted vegetables, assorted hot sauce and barbecue sauce, Bullseye 12-hour pulled pork, twice cooked chicken wings two ways, taco and nacho fiesta, fresh doughnuts and gourmet waffle bar, hand tossed farmers market salads and passed entrees of gourmet cheeseburgers. Minor menu changes periodically.

Refreshments.

All ages are welcome.

Soft leather couches

Pre-Game coverage and or broadcasts of the early games

Microsoft Xbox gaming area inside the Titans VIP tailgate.

Live auction on amazing, signed Tennessee Titans memorabilia.

About Bullseye Event Group:

Bullseye Event Group works in an official capacity with nine (9) NFL teams, NBA Teams and Universities as their official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner.

Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries.

Bullseye Event Group offers fans VIP experiences a secure, official source of travel, hotel, pre-game parties and game tickets. Bullseye Event Group also offers ongoing hospitality at its fully owned Bullseye Event Center in Downtown Indianapolis directly across the street from Lucas Oil Stadium. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com or call 317-800-5689.

